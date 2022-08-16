ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Basketball
NBA Analysis Network

1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
NBA Analysis Network

Impact If Lakers Sign Kyrie Irving Next Free Agency

There have been a lot of discussions this offseason about the direction of the Los Angeles Lakers. After a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season, in which they missed the postseason with a 33-49 record despite having championship aspirations coming into the season, it is anyone’s guess what direction the team will head in.
NBC Sports

Mark Cuban on Andrew Wiggins: ‘I think he was the one who beat us’

The Golden State Warriors handled the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game gentlemen’s sweep in the Western Conference Finals. What was the difference in that series? According to Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, the difference was Andrew Wiggins. Here is what Cuban told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “It was...
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Key Spurs Players In Bold Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers still have not traded Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. It seems as though a move of this nature is destined to occur. Sometimes, change is optional. Perhaps a situation could stand to improve, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. Other times, it’s imperative. A situation can grow so untenable that it needs to be fixed immediately – at any cost. The NBA is no exception.
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario

The Milwaukee Bucks may not need to make massive changes to their roster to contend for an NBA title, but there is always room for improvement. Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 – if not for injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

