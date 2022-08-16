Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
NBA Executive Urges Celtics To Go All-In On Kevin Durant Trade
There has been a lot of debate in recent weeks about how much is too much to trade for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets have set an astronomical asking price on Durant, which to this point, no NBA front office has been willing to meet. While a few teams have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?
Bleacher Reports revealed its "best-kept secret" for all 30 teams.
1 Perfect Trade To Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell. While the NBA sources who reported the news made it known that there is no traction on a deal right now, it is encouraging that the two sides have gotten back to the negotiating table.
Mavericks Land Duncan Robinson In Major Trade Scenario
Duncan Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million deal last offseason after transforming into one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. In the first season of that deal, he promptly had the worst 3-point shooting season of his career as a rotation player. 37.2 percent is still a strong...
NBA Scout Gives Bold Feedback On Rockets’ Jalen Green
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green. He elected to skip playing collegiately, instead playing a season with the G League Ignite to prepare for life in the NBA. He impressed during his time with the Ignite, averaging 17.9 points,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Impact If Lakers Sign Kyrie Irving Next Free Agency
There have been a lot of discussions this offseason about the direction of the Los Angeles Lakers. After a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season, in which they missed the postseason with a 33-49 record despite having championship aspirations coming into the season, it is anyone’s guess what direction the team will head in.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Mark Cuban on Andrew Wiggins: ‘I think he was the one who beat us’
The Golden State Warriors handled the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game gentlemen’s sweep in the Western Conference Finals. What was the difference in that series? According to Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, the difference was Andrew Wiggins. Here is what Cuban told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “It was...
Jazz Have Non-Knicks Trade Offers They ‘Like A Lot’
Over the weekend, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly re-engaged in trade talks centered around NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. While a deal isn’t imminent, the teams have begun some fresh negotiations. While the Knicks are considered the favorites to land the three-time All-Star and a lot of...
Lakers Land Key Spurs Players In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers still have not traded Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. It seems as though a move of this nature is destined to occur. Sometimes, change is optional. Perhaps a situation could stand to improve, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. Other times, it’s imperative. A situation can grow so untenable that it needs to be fixed immediately – at any cost. The NBA is no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clippers Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Eric Gordon is still on the Houston Rockets’ roster, but they are not in a rush to trade the NBA veteran. However, it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be available if a contender like the LA Clippers called. In the NBA, rebuilding is not necessarily an easy process....
Bucks Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
The Milwaukee Bucks may not need to make massive changes to their roster to contend for an NBA title, but there is always room for improvement. Injuries are the worst aspect of professional sports. Just ask the Bucks. They won the NBA championship in 2020-21. With that in mind, you may want to limit the sympathy you extend them. At the same time, they may have been able to defend their title in 2021-22 – if not for injuries.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0