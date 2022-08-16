ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UO announces interim president after Schill’s departure

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECrt6_0hJOyJIC00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In a unanimous decision, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees appointed an interim president following Michael Schill’s departure.

On Tuesday, the university tweeted Patrick Phillips, current provost and senior vice president, was appointed to the role.

3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City

“The university is very fortunate to have such a strong, visionary leader who can maintain the upward trajectory of this institution. We are grateful to Patrick for agreeing to serve in this critical role as we begin the process of selecting the university’s next president,” said Ginevra Ralph, the board of trustees chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blgrc_0hJOyJIC00
Patrick Phillips was appointed to serve as the University of Oregon’s interim president (Courtesy: UO).

Last week, UO announced Schill was leaving the school to become president at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Phillips will start his new position on Aug. 18. Trustees will discuss the search for a permanent president during a board meeting set in mid-September.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Janet Woodruff-Borden will temporarily serve as provost and senior vice president.

