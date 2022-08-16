Read full article on original website
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Students, Teachers, Nurses, And A School Resource Officer Are Recognized For Saving The Life Of A Bryan High Student
Recognition was given during Monday night’s Bryan ISD school board meeting for the lifesaving efforts of a student last March. Bryan High associate principal Chantel Hluchan said a student collapsed in a restroom. Classmates went to get teachers. Two teachers were involved in getting and using an automated external...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD educator is receiving special recognition for her work helping students. Kayla Lindsey, a counselor at Mary Catherine Harris High School, was just named the High School Counselor of the Year for the Region 6 Education Service Center for 2022. Lindsey was honored this...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan teacher surprised by husband’s return from deployment
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her husband, Sgt. Devon Kaapana, who’s been deployed to the middle east with the U.S. Army since September 2021, returned home and surprised her inside her 3rd-grade math and science classroom at Henderson Elementary School.
KBTX.com
Friends of the Library hosting ‘Young Readers Book Sale’ this Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to fill up the kids’ bookshelf but don’t want to break the bank? The Friends of the Library are hosting the Book Sale for Young Readers on Saturday, August 20. Summer Adams, President of the Friends of the Library, joined First News at...
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
A local man with a disease former classmates offer to restore a gift from his past
BRYAN, Texas — Craig Reagan, a Texas A&M graduate, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on July 29, 2016. By 2018, his ability to walk had begun to deteriorate. Reagan said ALS has had few treatment options and is usually diagnosed by other doctors after determining that the...
kagstv.com
A school bus driver creates his own solution in response to driver shortages
BRYAN, Texas — In the midst of a shortage of employees, a local school bus driver helps children with special needs. Students will resume classes at Bryan ISD on August 16th. Assistant director of operations, Claudell Lipscomb, expressed his delight at working with the students on their first day back.
KBTX.com
City of Navasota hoping to save youth soccer program
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Youth Soccer Association’s announcement that there will not be a season this year shocked many parents who have children participating in youth sports. The city of Navasota is hoping to find a way to have a soccer season and wants to oversee the program.
Bryan, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The High Island High School football team will have a game with Allen Academy on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KBTX.com
Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September
CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
KBTX.com
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire Lieutenant
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
KBTX.com
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
KBTX.com
Total Wine & More opens in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New store to buy your favorite acholic beverages is now open. Total Wine opened its doors in College Station Tuesday and the company says having a location in Aggieland has been a long time coming. “We looked at this market and it really met all...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
