Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD educator is receiving special recognition for her work helping students. Kayla Lindsey, a counselor at Mary Catherine Harris High School, was just named the High School Counselor of the Year for the Region 6 Education Service Center for 2022. Lindsey was honored this...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
BRYAN, TX
State
Texas State
Bryan, TX
Education
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

Bryan teacher surprised by husband’s return from deployment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her husband, Sgt. Devon Kaapana, who’s been deployed to the middle east with the U.S. Army since September 2021, returned home and surprised her inside her 3rd-grade math and science classroom at Henderson Elementary School.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#First Day Of School
KBTX.com

City of Navasota hoping to save youth soccer program

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Youth Soccer Association’s announcement that there will not be a season this year shocked many parents who have children participating in youth sports. The city of Navasota is hoping to find a way to have a soccer season and wants to oversee the program.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell’s 37th annual Kolache Festival is coming up in September

CALDWELL Texas (KBTX) - For over 20 years Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in its downtown square and it’s getting to be that time again. Susan Mott, Director of the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, and Hannah Kovar, a member of the Kolache Festival committee, joined First News at Four to share more about this year’s festivities.
CALDWELL, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
KBTX.com

Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire Lieutenant

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
ROCKDALE, TX
KBTX.com

C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Total Wine & More opens in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New store to buy your favorite acholic beverages is now open. Total Wine opened its doors in College Station Tuesday and the company says having a location in Aggieland has been a long time coming. “We looked at this market and it really met all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
PARAMUS, NJ

