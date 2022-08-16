Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Related
Tomahawk Nation
HC Mike Norvell recaps FSU practice week
Eight days from kickoff, two days until game week. Florida State Seminoles football is approaching the end of camp, putting the final touches on the preseason before fully turning the focus on the Duquesne Dukes. FSU faces off against the FCS program on August 27, part of college football’s “Week...
Tomahawk Nation
3 big things from Friday’s FSU practice
FLORIDA STATE — Today marked the last practice for the Florida State Seminoles heading into a Saturday mock game to prepare for the Duquesne Dukes. It’s been a grind but a productive one, with visible improvement in comparison to where the team was just over three weeks ago.
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Amari Gainer, Alex Mastromanno discuss FSU preseason camp
Florida State is putting in the final touches on its preseason, with the last few days of camp featuring a gradual transition into game week prep. The Seminoles kick off the 2022 season on August 27th vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a Week 0 matchup that offers the chance for FSU to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?
Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode. Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue. Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday. Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
FSU HC Mike Norvell offers insight into pre-season camp after Thursday practice
The countdown continues to the kickoff of Florida State Seminoles football season, with just over one week remaining until FSU takes the field vs. the Duquesne Dukes. Florida State has already begun game install, with head coach Mike Norvell saying on Wednesday that the building blocks of game plan prep are being laid.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina
No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC. The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game.
Tomahawk Nation
Lawrance Toafili, Darius Washington, Ryan Fitzgerald talk FSU football preseason
Florida State Seminoles football is in its final days of preseason camp, putting together the final touches on prep work before heading into game week. FSU kicks off its season Week 0 vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a situation that allowed the Seminoles to start camp and begin the process of getting acclimated for the season early.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State 2022 Soccer Season Preview
Florida State has experienced a season like no other. It has been a rollercoaster. There were the highs of a third national championship combined with the disappointment of the resignation of perhaps the best coach in the sport. FSU has been a certifiable juggernaut. The record speaks for itself. FSU...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways, observations FSU football practice, Aug. 17
FLORIDA STATE — The days are inching closer to kickoff and the Florida State Seminoles are putting in the work. Running backs coach David Johnson arrived at practice jogging with his group, chanting “mindset” in a low tone as they approached the Sod Cemetery and crossed under the archway into the Dunlap Training Facility.
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, Aug 17
Just 10 more days until Florida State Seminoles football. FSU is in the final days of preseason camp, wrapping up work before heading into game prep mode to take on the Duquesne Dukes on August 27. The Seminoles practiced for the second time this week on Wednesday, having taken off...
Comments / 0