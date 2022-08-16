Florida State is putting in the final touches on its preseason, with the last few days of camp featuring a gradual transition into game week prep. The Seminoles kick off the 2022 season on August 27th vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a Week 0 matchup that offers the chance for FSU to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO