Pets

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Cat's Extremely Long Meow Is Totally Impossible to Resist

Although they can't really talk to us, our pets definitely have opinions about things. And they all let you know it in their own special way. We guess you could call one cat on TikTok a big talker, after seeing video compilation of their crazy-long meows their owner put together and shared online.
Video of Cat Carefully 'Spying on the Neighbors' Has Us in Stitches

Cats don't need the same hands-on attention that dogs do, that's for sure. But that's probably because they're adept at entertaining themselves. Just take a look at one video on TikTok that shows a cat being a real snoop with the neighbors. We guess this is what they're really doing when we're not home.
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
