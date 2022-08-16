Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now is bringing you a developing story. Very few details have been released on the incident near the I-90/Highway 38 intersection between Hartford and Sioux Falls. Several...
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
Yankton County to enact no open burning policy
Yankton County will be enacting the no burning policy starting Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man charged after firing gun in Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was involved in a heated argument when he threatened the victim with a gun. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday two men were arguing inside an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls when the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. There was a physical struggle over the gun, and one shot was fired. The bullet struck a table and did not leave the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the men had been separated.
gowatertown.net
Woman dies in pickup crash in South Dakota’s Hanson County
FARMER, S.D. – One person died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon four miles northeast of Farmer, South Dakota in Hanson County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a pickup was westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
