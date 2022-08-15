Read full article on original website
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
Multiple injuries after UTA bus slams into vehicles in Salt Lake City
Multiple people were injured after a Utah Transit Authority bus crashed into several vehicles during the rush hour commute in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday.
Police release identities of Utah couple dead in possible murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and say they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 3600 West and...
Police search for missing Utah grandmother believed to be murdered
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the body of a missing 99-year-old woman who is suspected of being murdered in Nov. 2021. West Valley City Police says Maren Carlson is suspected of being murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51. Authorities believe Carlson’s […]
Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated
LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say
DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
Suspicious package detonated after found inside Layton Hospital
A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.
Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
Herriman woman wanted after threatening child, ex-boyfriend
The Utah County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly threatened her own child and ex-boyfriend.
GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
