Park City, UT

ksl.com

Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Police search for missing Utah grandmother believed to be murdered

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the body of a missing 99-year-old woman who is suspected of being murdered in Nov. 2021. West Valley City Police says Maren Carlson is suspected of being murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51. Authorities believe Carlson’s […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Park City, UT
West Jordan, UT
Park City, UT
Summit County, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Summit County, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated

LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
LAYTON, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
ksl.com

Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say

DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

71-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, Utah. The crash happened on Trapper’s Loop Tuesday, August 16 around 11:30 pm, The 71-year-old was driving his motorcycle southbound around a curve on Trapper’s Loop near milepost 4 when his motorcycle went off the right side of the […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say

DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WEST HAVEN, UT
ABC4

Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
LEHI, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Submerged truck recovered after crash into Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County Marine Patrol, Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, and Utah Highway Patrol recovered a truck after it crashed into Pineview Reservoir. Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office, UHP, and Weber Fire District were notified of a vehicle crash in the...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi

LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
LEHI, UT

