Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
laptopmag.com

Best gaming laptops under $1,500 in 2022

The best gaming laptops under $1,500 don’t have to lack graphical fidelity or processing power. In fact, a gaming laptop for around this price is more than capable of running the latest AAA games at medium to high settings in 1080p without too many hitches. Of course, if you want to prioritize a faster and more stable frame rate, then a compromise on visuals will have to be made somewhere. However, even entry-level GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti have the potential to strike a reasonable balance between both options.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nvidia GeForce Now Update Brings 1440p at 120fps to Chrome, Edge

Nvidia's latest update to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service makes it a little easier for all you Chromebookers to ramp up your play while ramping up your workload as you head back to school. The company's expanding support for (up to) 1440p at 120fps in Chrome and Edge browsers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Corsair teases 10,000MB/s SSDs with its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs

That's a 40% improvement to sequential reads and writes over PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Corsair's "Plan your next power move" page covers speedy DDR5 RAM, CPU coolers, high-performance PSUs, and some tempting numbers for next-gen storage. It has also outed the name of its first PCIe 5.0 SSD as the Corsair MP700 Gen5 PCIe x4 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSD. That's quite the mouthful. Importantly, this new SSD promises to hit 10,000MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE

The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia

Today marks a huge step in the history of Intel Arc — the first discrete Arc GPU is now available for backorder. The entry-level Arc A380 showed up on Newegg, priced well below similar offerings from Nvidia and AMD. The version of the card that appeared on the U.S....
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Further GPU pricing dips see the RX 6700 XT retailing at US$85 below MSRP

A MyDrivers report indicates that some AIBs are having a tough time selling AMD RX 6000 series, between the mining crash and the impending arrival of next-gen parts. The RX 6700 XT is now selling for US$395 on Newegg, US$85 below its MSRP. This comes after price cuts pushed the RX 6900 XT 30 percent below MSRP.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Splatoon 3 appears to support AMD's impressive upscaling tech

Splatoon 3 is right around the corner, and it looks like the multiplayer shooter will play and run much smoother than its predecessors. Nintendo Switch dataminer OatmealDome has found evidence that Splatoon 3 supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling tech after spotting a reference to it in the game's manual.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Laptop Tech Support Showdown! Our 2022 ratings

Laptop Mag goes undercover and puts laptop manufacturer’s tech support to the test. Here are our customer service rankings. When you're shopping for a new laptop, you need to consider many characteristics of the device, like the performance, battery life, display and design. However, the quality of tech support you'll receive from the manufacturer should also be a factor.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook

Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart

You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
COMPUTERS

