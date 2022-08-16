Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just lost a billion dollars in gaming business as AMD continues to thrive
Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings look as if the company lost over a billion dollars in revenue since last year, according to preliminary numbers released by the company today. All this while AMD grew its gaming business by over a billion dollars. Nvidia reported $2.04 billion in gaming revenue for the...
laptopmag.com
Best gaming laptops under $1,500 in 2022
The best gaming laptops under $1,500 don’t have to lack graphical fidelity or processing power. In fact, a gaming laptop for around this price is more than capable of running the latest AAA games at medium to high settings in 1080p without too many hitches. Of course, if you want to prioritize a faster and more stable frame rate, then a compromise on visuals will have to be made somewhere. However, even entry-level GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti have the potential to strike a reasonable balance between both options.
Intel Raptor Lake Specs Allegedly Exposed: Up To 24 Cores, 32 Threads
An almost fully fledged Raptor Lake CPU product table highlights the evolution to expect moving from Alder Lake. Some chips seem to fare better than others across the gen-to-gen transition.
Nvidia Details Grace Hopper CPU Superchip Design: 144 Cores on 4N TSMC Process
Nvidia shared more details about the Nvidia Grace CPU and Nvidia Grace Hopper CPU Superchip at Hot Chips 34.
CNET
Nvidia GeForce Now Update Brings 1440p at 120fps to Chrome, Edge
Nvidia's latest update to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service makes it a little easier for all you Chromebookers to ramp up your play while ramping up your workload as you head back to school. The company's expanding support for (up to) 1440p at 120fps in Chrome and Edge browsers.
Corsair teases 10,000MB/s SSDs with its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs
That's a 40% improvement to sequential reads and writes over PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Corsair's "Plan your next power move" page covers speedy DDR5 RAM, CPU coolers, high-performance PSUs, and some tempting numbers for next-gen storage. It has also outed the name of its first PCIe 5.0 SSD as the Corsair MP700 Gen5 PCIe x4 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSD. That's quite the mouthful. Importantly, this new SSD promises to hit 10,000MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes.
PC Magazine
The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE
The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
Digital Trends
Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia
Today marks a huge step in the history of Intel Arc — the first discrete Arc GPU is now available for backorder. The entry-level Arc A380 showed up on Newegg, priced well below similar offerings from Nvidia and AMD. The version of the card that appeared on the U.S....
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
notebookcheck.net
Further GPU pricing dips see the RX 6700 XT retailing at US$85 below MSRP
A MyDrivers report indicates that some AIBs are having a tough time selling AMD RX 6000 series, between the mining crash and the impending arrival of next-gen parts. The RX 6700 XT is now selling for US$395 on Newegg, US$85 below its MSRP. This comes after price cuts pushed the RX 6900 XT 30 percent below MSRP.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more
We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
Splatoon 3 appears to support AMD's impressive upscaling tech
Splatoon 3 is right around the corner, and it looks like the multiplayer shooter will play and run much smoother than its predecessors. Nintendo Switch dataminer OatmealDome has found evidence that Splatoon 3 supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling tech after spotting a reference to it in the game's manual.
laptopmag.com
Laptop Tech Support Showdown! Our 2022 ratings
Laptop Mag goes undercover and puts laptop manufacturer’s tech support to the test. Here are our customer service rankings. When you're shopping for a new laptop, you need to consider many characteristics of the device, like the performance, battery life, display and design. However, the quality of tech support you'll receive from the manufacturer should also be a factor.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Samsung: 1TB DDR5 RAM in 2024, DDR5-7200 in 2025
Samsung envisions 1TB DDR5 modules to arrive in 2024 and DDR5-7200 to hit the market in 2025.
TechCrunch
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
Logitech's new VR accessory brings Valve Index audio to the Quest 2
Logitech has taken a leaf out of the Valve's book for its latest Quest 2 audio accessory.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
