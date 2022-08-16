Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
CBS News
FDA: Hearing aids will be available to purchase over-the-counter starting mid-October
TEANECK, N.J. -- It'll soon be easier, and potentially cheaper, to buy hearing aids. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced Americans will be able to purchase the devices over-the-counter starting in mid-October. The FDA estimates about 30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. Of those, only 1 in 5...
FOXBusiness
Best Buy to sell over-the-counter hearing aids this fall
Best Buy says it will start selling an expanded collection of hearing devices this fall, including over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids recently approved in a final rule by the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the consumer electronics retailer will launch a new online hearing assessment tool and host an in-store...
RELATED PEOPLE
FDA to allow select hearing aids to be sold over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be available for purchase over the counter at a local pharmacy or drugstore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
