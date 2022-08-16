ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Police investigating non-fatal police shooting, 6th of year

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4wxY_0hJOwt7w00

Five Oklahoma City Police Department officers have been placed on leave while the department investigates a shooting they were involved in Saturday.

The five police officers responded to a domestic call shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of NE 34 Terrace, according to police. Upon arrival, the officers found a woman and juvenile being held inside the home by an armed suspect, officials said.

The armed man fired his weapon inside the home and the woman and juvenile escaped, officials said.

Officials said the man stepped out of the home, holding a pistol, which he raised "in the direction of the officers, leading the officers to open fire."

Terrance Harris, 48, was taken into custody outside the home and taken to a local hospital where he was treated for "non-life-threatening injuries" before being taken to the Oklahoma County Jail, according to police.

Harris was arrested on complaints of pointing a firearm, kidnapping and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. Official charges have not been filed and he remains in the Oklahoma County jail, according to court records.

The officers involved in the shooting — Lt. Gilbert Chapa; Sgt. Trayvion Jones; Sgt. Daniel Carli; and officers Steven McIntyre and Nathan Plouffe — have a combined 44 years with the department, police said. All five were placed on "routine administrative leave" while the incident is under investigation, according to officials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
News On 6

Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant

The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#City Police#Okc Police#Ne 34 Terrace
wrtv.com

Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy