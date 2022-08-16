Highland Park mom writes children’s book to help families heal after parade tragedy 01:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Highland Park mom wrote a children's book to help her community heal after tragedy.

Maggie Schmieder, a longtime special education teacher, wrote "Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park" just weeks after her family experienced the deadly 4th of July parade shooting.

"I wanted to be able to process this with my own children and family and I thought what better way than to put it in a book and to really highlight the beauty that's come afterwards," Schmieder said. "I think it's important that we talk about it, but also in an age-appropriate and friendly way. A comforting way."

The book addressed what happened at the parade and the lives lost, but mostly focuses on how the community has come together.

Schmieder worked with child psychologists to ensure the book was sensitive to healing families, while also serving as an effective processing tool.

Now, she is partnering with District 112 in Highland Park to donate books.

"Each social worker and psychologist will get a copy as well as the libraries and then anyone who reaches out," she said. "I've had people from daycare centers and elementary schools and libraries, anyone who needs a copy, I will be donating it to them and they can make it a part of their own classroom library."

Schmieder dedicated her book to the seven people who died during the parade.

You can purchase "Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park" here.