Highland Park, IL

Highland Park mom writes children's book to help families heal after parade tragedy

By Elyssa Kaufman, Audrina Bigos
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Highland Park mom writes children's book to help families heal after parade tragedy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Highland Park mom wrote a children's book to help her community heal after tragedy.

Maggie Schmieder, a longtime special education teacher, wrote "Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park" just weeks after her family experienced the deadly 4th of July parade shooting.

"I wanted to be able to process this with my own children and family and I thought what better way than to put it in a book and to really highlight the beauty that's come afterwards,"  Schmieder said. "I think it's important that we talk about it, but also in an age-appropriate and friendly way. A comforting way."

The book addressed what happened at the parade and the lives lost, but mostly focuses on how the community has come together.

Schmieder worked with child psychologists to ensure the book was sensitive to healing families, while also serving as an effective processing tool.

Now, she is partnering with District 112 in Highland Park to donate books.

"Each social worker and psychologist will get a copy as well as the libraries and then anyone who reaches out," she said. "I've had people from daycare centers and elementary schools and libraries, anyone who needs a copy, I will be donating it to them and they can make it a part of their own classroom library."

Schmieder dedicated her book to the seven people who died during the parade.

You can purchase "Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park" here.

CBS Chicago

St. Sabina hosts back-to-school block party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last weekend of summer for Chicago Public Schools students.Saint Sabina Church hosted a block party to get kids ready. The church set up bouncy houses and games, and served food for 1,000 people.Kids were also treated to free haircuts and a book bag giveaway."I just think this is a great, great thing. It's peaceful. You know, the kids are having fun. What's better than that?" youth mentor Joseph Saunders said.Father Michael Pfleger said kids were doing what they're supposed to: laughing, playing, and having fun.Classes begin for CPS students on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO, IL
