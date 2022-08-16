ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

rob
3d ago

Lmao, listen up hard working Americans,… you all are required to start working a lot of overtime or get a second job,…. We’ll be paying close to $500.00 per night to house these illegals,… Who doesn’t want to come here?

Reply
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’

It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in New York (with Map & Photos)

Buffalo, one of the largest cities in the state of New York. New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse are the five most populous cities in the state of New York. New York City is also the largest city in the US by population and a world capital of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbfo.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has met with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible for potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke Friday on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Commits $8M for Upgrades to Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commitment of $8 million for improvements to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The funding, which is being administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will enable the refurbishment of the building façade, replacement of windows and roof, and will allow for safety enhancements and energy-saving improvements. DASNY will also provide design services and construction management for the project. This announcement comes during Harlem Week, an annual celebration of Harlem’s wide ranging culture and history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Dershowitz joins ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign

Alan Dershowitz, one of the most high-profile lawyers in the United States and a Brooklyn native, has now lent his name to a “Save Maimonides” campaign that has constantly criticized Maimonides Medical Center’s operations and leadership. Dershowitz, a Brooklyn College graduate, has represented a wide range of...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Hotels#The New York Post#Democratic#Republican#New Yorkers
wabcradio.com

Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
restaurantclicks.com

13 Popular French Restaurants in the US To Try

America is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines. French cuisine is no exception, with there being several fantastic French restaurants located throughout the country. These restaurants provide excellent food — from steak frites to onion soup to escargot — and exceptional service. French restaurants are also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy