U.S. Politics

Timothy Travis
3d ago

the only thing ending is life for the American people thanks to the destruction of america by the trash democrats and leftist I hope you people remember this in November

Walter Knittle
3d ago

What about the other countries that are polluting the earth . This whole climate bill is a waste of tax payers dollars . One county can't do it all

JDS a little??
3d ago

Over 50 years ago I was in 8 grade and the teacher was going on about global cooling and the upcoming ice age and what was going to happen! Sound like the same old 💩over and over 🤪

Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
Jim Sciutto
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
