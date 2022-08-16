ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man Fatally Shot in Parking Area of Apartment Complex

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was discovered mortally wounded after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the city of Palmdale early Thursday morning, Aug. 18. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 12:16 a.m. for three shots fired and a man down at the intersection of Avenue R and 10th Street East. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man on the ground in the parking area of Village Gardens Apartment Complex.
PALMDALE, CA
