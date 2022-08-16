ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss hit by pickup truck Monday, being treated at hospital

By Melissa E. Holsman, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

VERO BEACH — Laura Moss, Indian River County commissioner and former Vero Beach mayor, was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a pickup truck , according to police.

Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers on Tuesday said Moss was diagnosed with a concussion but is doing “fine,” and will remain in a hospital overnight for observation.

Monday incident : IRC Commissioner Laura Moss hit by pickup truck, taken to hospital

“She’s in good spirits,” he said. “She is slated to be released sometime (Wednesday.)”

Moss, 69, was struck by the pickup at 8:30 a.m. Monday as she crossed the southbound lane of Cardinal Drive, Rivers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxGs1_0hJOwMRJ00

She was crossing from Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant on Cardinal Drive, to the other side of the street when the truck struck her at 10 mph, he said.

The truck knocked her to the ground, River said, and she lost consciousness. An ambulance transported her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

"She didn't remember her name or anything like that, and she did sustain some type of injury to her head," Rivers said Monday. "She was taken to Lawnwood for precautionary measures, and they're going to keep her overnight."

A Lawnwood Hospital spokesperson on Tuesday could not provide any additional information.

Vero Beach fatality : Stuart man dies in State Road 60 motorcycle, SUV crash

IRC conservation area : New projects rising as part of Jones Pier Conservation Area

Pedestrian fatal : 72-year-old man walking his dog, dies after traffic crash in Port St. Lucie

Moss, who couldn't be reached Tuesday, called the county administrator's office after the crash, which was taken as a good sign, said Kathy Copeland, county legislative affairs and communications manager.

"She has expressed that 'she truly feels blessed,'” Copeland said Tuesday via email.

Vero Beach resident Jeremy Sapp, 20, the driver of the pickup truck, was cited for careless driving but will not face criminal charges, Rivers said.

“It was an accident,” he said, “there was no criminal intent whatsoever.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss hit by pickup truck Monday, being treated at hospital

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Accidents
Vero Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
WESH

FHP: Driver killed in Brevard County crash, passenger injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly Brevard County crash. According to troopers, the crash happened in Merritt Island around 8:32 a.m. on North Courtenay Parkway and East Hall Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Troopers say a driver of one of...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Moss
spacecoastdaily.com

18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Hca#County Administrator#Criminal Intent#Lucie#Traffic Accident#Vero Beach Police#Irc
veronews.com

Ms. T. gets a vehicle

You may remember the photo above at an event where Driving Success was able to provide a vehicle to Ms. T. and her daughter. Ms. T. was referred to the Driving Success program from our Agency Partner United Against Poverty in Vero Beach. Through the referral from UP, Ms. T. completed the Driving Success application and met all of the programs qualifications. Driving Success was proud and honored to award Ms. T. a “new to her” 2009 Hyundai Accent. Receiving a vehicle has alleviated travel time from Ms. T’s commute allowing her more time in her day. Before having her vehicle the bus ride to work was 45 minutes to an hour one way. Her commute by car is now 6 minutes. Since receiving her car Ms. T. has been able to increase her employability to full-time. In addition, her daughter was able to participate in summer camp because Ms. T. had the means to drop her off and pick her up. These are all very meaningful steps forward. Congratulations Ms. T.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
cw34.com

Phone lines down after lightning strike in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Many telephone lines in Stuart are down after a lightning strike on Thursday evening. The lightning strike occurred outside of City Hall around 5:30, per the city. 9-1-1 services are still operational, and non-emergency calls to the Stuart Police Department may be made to 722-287-1122.
STUART, FL
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy