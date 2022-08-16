Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss hit by pickup truck Monday, being treated at hospital

VERO BEACH — Laura Moss, Indian River County commissioner and former Vero Beach mayor, was hospitalized Monday after being struck by a pickup truck , according to police.

Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers on Tuesday said Moss was diagnosed with a concussion but is doing “fine,” and will remain in a hospital overnight for observation.

“She’s in good spirits,” he said. “She is slated to be released sometime (Wednesday.)”

Moss, 69, was struck by the pickup at 8:30 a.m. Monday as she crossed the southbound lane of Cardinal Drive, Rivers said.

She was crossing from Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant on Cardinal Drive, to the other side of the street when the truck struck her at 10 mph, he said.

The truck knocked her to the ground, River said, and she lost consciousness. An ambulance transported her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

"She didn't remember her name or anything like that, and she did sustain some type of injury to her head," Rivers said Monday. "She was taken to Lawnwood for precautionary measures, and they're going to keep her overnight."

A Lawnwood Hospital spokesperson on Tuesday could not provide any additional information.

Moss, who couldn't be reached Tuesday, called the county administrator's office after the crash, which was taken as a good sign, said Kathy Copeland, county legislative affairs and communications manager.

"She has expressed that 'she truly feels blessed,'” Copeland said Tuesday via email.

Vero Beach resident Jeremy Sapp, 20, the driver of the pickup truck, was cited for careless driving but will not face criminal charges, Rivers said.

“It was an accident,” he said, “there was no criminal intent whatsoever.”

