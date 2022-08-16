Read full article on original website
Early Modern Warfare 2 Looked Like Mobile Game, According to Crimsix
CoD pro Crimsix recently joked that an early Modern Warfare 2 build looked like a mobile game. Activision's next entry into the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2, has already been subjected to plenty of leaks. From weapons, to maps, to returning modes, it seems like there's very little we haven't already seen from the new game — and it hasn't even released yet.
Super People Final Beta: How to Get Access
Here's a breakdown of how to get access to the Super People Final Beta.
Warzone and Vanguard Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle: Items, How to Get
Activision and Sledgehammer Games released their newest premium collection in the in-game store in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Monday, the "Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle." Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle has to offer to Call of...
How to Earn Free 2022 Worlds Tee Pokemon GO Avatar Item
The Pokemon GO World Championship 2022 has begun. Here's how to get hold this year's exclusive avatar item.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List
Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
Warzone Season 5 Roadmap: Full Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for Vanguard, was announced in full by Activision Thursday. From map updates to the new Gulag, new weapons and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 roadmap.
When Does the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration End?
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has officially begun. Here's what to know about when it will end. The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite is off and running. Starting in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, the partnership features themed skins, challenges, rewards, map locations, and much, much more.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
Guild Wars 2 Arrives on Steam
Guild Wars 2 was announced to be added to Steam on August 23, making it the first time the video game is available on a third-party platform.
Warzone Season 5 Last Stand Release Date Revealed
Warzone Season 5 hits live servers Aug. 24, Activision announced Thursday. The free content update is titled Last Stand, and Activision has described it as the game's final season. In a trailer published alongside the announcement, players spotted classic villains from throughout the Call of Duty franchise's history, including Raul Menendez from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, Khaleed Al-Asad from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and 4.
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch
TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
3 Best Augments from TFT Set 7: Dragonlands
TFT Set 7: Dragonlands featured plenty of cool new augments to spice up the gameplay. Here are the three best augments released during Set 7. This list is more focused on how the augments improved gameplay rather than how good they were in the meta. 3 Best Augments from TFT...
Pokémon GO Challengers Explained
Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Challengers.
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.15
League of Legends Patch 12.15 released on Aug. 10 had a lot of changes for various champions with some minor boosts. Master Yi and Sivir received some follow-up tuning after Patch 12.14, and other champions received buffs. We have compiled the five best Junglers in League of Legends for Patch 12.15 based on the changes that were made.
JGOD Shows Off 'Meta' Warzone Attachment That Reduces Recoil by 30%
It appears the next meta attachment in Call of Duty: Warzone may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime Warzone players probably know, the Vanguard era of the battle royale has seen a number of attachments rise in use over the seasons, from the Polymer Grip to the Taped Grip and Hatched Grip.
How Much is STRANGER on Steam?
It's now been a few days since the release of a brand new horror game. STRANGER brings a new twist to the typical survival horror games.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date Leaked
An early Amazon listing has suggested that the next Tales from the Borderlands game could be launching in October.
Can Joltik be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Here's whether or not Joltik can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
Apex Legends 2022 'Halloween' Event Skins Apparently Leaked
It appears skins for a 2022 Halloween event could be arriving soon in Apex Legends: Hunted. In 2021, the Apex Legends community saw the Monsters Within Thematic Event launch, which included four Legendary Legend skins and five Epic Legend skins. According to prominent leaker HYPERMYST, it appears players should expect...
