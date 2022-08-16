ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy