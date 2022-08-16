ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Fiber artist and Niles native Mary Zicafoose returns for presentation

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
NILES — The Niles Public Art Commission presents “An Evening with Mary Zicafoose

The event includes a special exhibit viewing, presentation by the artist, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

Locally-sourced:Purple Porch presents ‘Porchapalooza’ with food, beer and music

A native of Niles now based in Nebraska, Zicafoose’s presentation includes a talk about her career as an artist and showing examples of her work.

Her tapestries and rugs span the globe from largescale public installations to the private collections of the United States Embassies on three continents. Her woven pieces blend cultural icons and symbols with a contemporary hand, creating visual statements in fiber.

A 1969 graduate of Niles High School and the daughter of Walter “Whitie” and Anne (Hradel) Brelowski, Zicafoose received her bachelor’s of fine arts degree from Saint Mary’s College and went on to graduate studies in art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Nebraska.

She is co-director emerita of the American Tapestry Alliance, and have served on the board of GoodWeave, an international NGO dedicated to eliminating child labor in Southeast Asian carpet factories.

The exhibit of her work — seven large tapestries and three framed prints — will remain on display at the Grand LV from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Admission on Aug. 18 is free, but donations will be accepted.

Shakespeare in a Suburb:5 things to know about 'Romeo and Juliet' at Notre Dame

Tickets for the Aug. 17 event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For more information, call 269-591-0334 or visit thegrandlv.com.

