Pueblo, CO

Pueblo man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal motorcycle crash

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

A Pueblo man was sentenced Aug. 10 to six years in prison for the July 2021 death of motorcyclist Steven Clason .

Nicholas Chavez-Lucero, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of felony reckless manslaughter in a plea deal. In exchange, felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death were dismissed by District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Chavez-Lucero was credited for 388 days of jail time served. He will be required to complete three years of parole upon completion of his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The charges resulted from Chavez-Lucero fleeing the scene of the July 18, 2021, crash.

Clason was traveling east on Northern Avenue through a green light, according to a police report. An SUV, later found to be driven by Chavez-Lucero, was traveling west on Northern Avenue and turned left in front of the motorcycle onto Prairie Avenue, resulting in a collision. The SUV continued onto Prairie Avenue without stopping. Clason died from his injuries at a hospital on Aug. 2.

Later, the suspect vehicle was found in the 1700 block of Brimmer Avenue.

Steven Clason's mother, Dorothy Clason, said she didn't think the sentence was nearly enough.

"You're telling me that the life of my son is only worth six years? I don't get it. I don't want to get it ... it's a sad day for Pueblo," she said.

Clason left behind two sons who are now being raised by their grandmother, she said.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon contributed to this report.

Questions, comments, or story tips? contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @jayreutter1.

Jeffery Clason
3d ago

something lost in translation steven clason has 1 son and 1 daughter and the kids are being raised by their mother .

Edward Craig
3d ago

I agree with his mother, 6 years isn’t long enough for taking someone’s life. Praying for the family! 🙏🏼

