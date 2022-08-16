There's been plenty of discussions about She-Hulk: Attorney At Law long before the show's premiere on Disney+, from the fourth-wall breaking, to plenty of action between the Hulk cousins, to the surprise reveal that Daredevil will be on the show, to even the quality of the CGI on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) when she's in Hulk form. Having seen the first four episodes of She-Hulk, however, it can confidently be said that this is a good show. There is some very bumpy road along the way, though.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO