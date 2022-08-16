Read full article on original website
Related
Someone is having a mental breakdown in public. What is the compassionate way to respond?
In a recent episode of the popular television series "Better Call Saul" (very minor spoilers follow), one character is seen having an emotional breakdown on a bus. As she attempts to casually utilize her community's mass transit services, she finds herself unable to contain her emotions — and so publicly starts to cry. In the background other passengers are seen awkwardly ignoring her, although a single hand is placed on her in a feeble attempt to offer comfort.
Gamespot
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Review - Hulk Smashes The Typical Workplace Comedy
There's been plenty of discussions about She-Hulk: Attorney At Law long before the show's premiere on Disney+, from the fourth-wall breaking, to plenty of action between the Hulk cousins, to the surprise reveal that Daredevil will be on the show, to even the quality of the CGI on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) when she's in Hulk form. Having seen the first four episodes of She-Hulk, however, it can confidently be said that this is a good show. There is some very bumpy road along the way, though.
