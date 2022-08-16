Read full article on original website
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville police search for suspect connected to Argyle Forest burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a burglary in the Argyle Forest area on Wednesday, August 3. Officials are now seeking the suspect who is believed to be linked to the incident. Surveillance video obtained from the 7000 block of Collins Road shows the suspect and his car,...
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
Judge delays trial for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, until 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey was back in court Friday morning as his attorney argued – mostly unsuccessfully -- to limit evidence in, and restrict access to, his murder trial. Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples said she was trying...
'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
Teen charged after bringing gun to Columbia High School, deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old teen was charged after allegedly bringing a firearm on campus at Columbia High School. School Resource Deputies at Columbia High School say they received a tip of a student who was possibly in possession of firearm coming onto the campus. Deputies say the...
Update: No charges for woman who allegedly skipped out on Botox tab in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
JSO: Man expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in NW Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in NW Jacksonville Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 12:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flicker Avenue. Upon arrival, JSO says they found a man...
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
Police interrogation video of Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, when he's told he's being charged with the death of Adrian Gainer, aka Bibby. Gainer was killed in Feb. 2019.
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office identified body found in Nassau River
Investigators are asking for information in the death of 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. They say her death is a homicide.
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
Yungeen Ace concert footage, Instagram post among evidence in Ksoo's double murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state proceeds with its double murder case against a Jacksonville rapper, First Coast News on Friday received discovery evidence prosecutors are using. Hakeem Robinson, 23, known as Ksoo, was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of first-degree murder in two...
Police: 2 toddlers safe, suspect dead after domestic violence call turned standoff in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two young children are safe after a domestic violence call turned standoff in the Sherwood Forest area Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chivalry Drive. When they...
JSO: Unidentified body found in Trout River had been in water less than two days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday a fisherman spotted a body in the Trout River and called police, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mike Russell said at a briefing. Neighbors woke up to an active police scene on Trout River Boulevard. “We were outside at 8:30 a.m. or so...
Man in his early 20s shot in the face during an altercation on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street on the Eastside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Joshua Catir. Deputies arrived and found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to his face, Catir...
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
