ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Virginia Cop Fired After Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Lighter Sentence for ‘Fulsome’ Cooperation with Feds, Testimony Against Former Mentor

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 39

AP_001218.a736ef502de546989acaeff4ddae2eee.2344
3d ago

These adults should know better but they continue to leave that common sense lesson locked away,if trump told these to jump off a tall building some would.

Reply
19
HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

IMO any police or military who was involved, whether retired or not should be getting the harsher sentences. The oath they took should be taken seriously.

Reply(1)
15
judy van coevering
3d ago

this weak minded criminal gets to skate while his friend that he turned on gets 7 years in prison.... all for trumps lies....

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Mayoral Candidate Sentenced Two Years in Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

Olivia Ware, a former mayoral candidate in Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program, AJC reports. On Thursday, Ware, 63, received the sentence after federal investigators confirmed her involvement in bank fraud in the PPP program. Ware allegedly used the funds meant to help American business owners struggling during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis to pay off her mortgage and install a swimming pool.
CONYERS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
City
Rocky Mount, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

Georgia Has Launched a Criminal Investigation Into Whether Trump Election Lawyers Copied Sensitive Election Data

Several members of former president Donald Trump‘s post-2020 election legal team, including attorney Sidney Powell, sought and gained access to sensitive election data in Georgia, according to multiple reports. Those efforts may have been criminal. In an email to Law&Crime, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are “assisting...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#The Electoral College#Fracker Deserves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy