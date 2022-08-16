Virginia Cop Fired After Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Lighter Sentence for ‘Fulsome’ Cooperation with Feds, Testimony Against Former Mentor

Olivia Ware, a former mayoral candidate in Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program, AJC reports. On Thursday, Ware, 63, received the sentence after federal investigators confirmed her involvement in bank fraud in the PPP program. Ware allegedly used the funds meant to help American business owners struggling during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis to pay off her mortgage and install a swimming pool.

