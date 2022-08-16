Read full article on original website
Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off in Flemington on Sept. 9
On Friday, Sept. 9, jazz will be heard on Stangl Road in Flemington when the 2022 Central Jersey Jazz Festival kicks off with performances from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Central Jersey Jazz Festival, a three-day annual event, makes its first stop in Flemington on Stangl Road, with performances from jazz band Blues People and jazz singer Marion Cowings, featuring tap dancer AC Lincoln.
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
8th Annual Califon Car Show set for Sept. 10
The 8th Annual Califon Classic Car Show will be held at Califon Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event, where owners of all years, makes and models are welcome to register their vehicles, will benefit the Califon Veterans Memorial. There will be winners in various categories. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Main Street NJ: Flemington
Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ
A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Spending at the Jersey Shore stifled this summer by inflation, gas prices, sweltering heat
On a recent Friday afternoon on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, a warm breeze was blowing, sunlight bounced off the ocean and the scent of fried foods wafted through the air, but one thing was noticeably different: the crowds were a little light. Beachgoers and visitors had plenty of room to...
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Lehigh Valley weather: Needed rain may finally arrive this weekend
Rain may arrive late this weekend to finally provide some relief to the abnormally dry summer. There is only a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but prospect of precipitation grows Sunday and especially into Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Live Music Fest Coming to Hightstown, NJ in September
Get ready for some great live music this fall in Hightstown. The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission has announced that Hightstown Porchfest will be in September. Save the date now for this fun day. It's going to be Sunday, September 25th. Bring your family and friends. Have you ever been to...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Musikfest announces record-breaking attendance mark for 2022, reveals 2023 dates
ArtsQuest announced on Tuesday that 2022′s Musikfest set a new attendance record of 1,240,000 fest-goers, more than 16 times Bethlehem’s population of nearly 76,000 people. The 11-day festival broke the previous Musikfest attendance record, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The previous record came in 2019 when 1,226,000...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
