One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
XXL Mag

Remembering the Rappers We Lost in the 2010s

It's hard to believe the 2010s are already becoming a distant memory. In those 120 months, we saw the rise of decade-defining artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. We watched Jay-Z become a billionaire, witnessed Childish Gambino go from backpack rapper to global phenom on the stage and screen, and beheld records being broken left and right. While the 2010s have been filled with wins, the hip-hop community has also suffered some deep losses in the form of artists who have passed away during that time.
XXL Mag

Chaka Khan Says She’s Still Upset About ‘Sounding Like a Chipmunk’ on Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’ Song

Singer Chaka Khan still feels some type of way about how Kanye West manipulated her sample on his breakout 2003 single "Through the Wire." On Monday (Aug. 1), the R&B legend talked with Fox 5's Good Morning DC in promotion of her new single "Woman Like Me." During the video chat, Chaka was asked about her previously stated gripe with Kanye West for speeding up the sample of her 1985 song "Through the Fire" on his first hit song as a solo artist. Chaka says has not heard from Kanye since she expressed her feelings about the track.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”

Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

See Drake’s $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Drake has a big amount, and he spares no expense when it comes to his homes. This is definitely the case with his latest Los Angeles mansion. Drake bought his newest California digs from English rock star Robbie Williams back in March for a reported price of $75 million, which is more than twice what Williams paid when he acquired the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Built in 2001, the mansion and guests houses boasts 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

NoCap Tells Fan ‘No’ for Wanting Him to Collab With Lil Baby Again

Fans waiting on another collab from NoCap and Lil Baby might not want to hold their breath. On Monday (August 1), NoCap hit up Twitter to spend some time interacting with fans to cover a number of topics. The Mr. Crawford rapper began the social media session by letting his 264,000 followers know what type of upcoming new sounds they can expect. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn when a fan, who goes by the username pradacaps, suggested that NoCap should hop back into the studio with Lil Baby to collaborate on some new music.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit

Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs

Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
TENNIS
XXL Mag

The Break Presents – Lil Jairmy

The music scene in Houston is not to be taken lightly. And over the last few years, Lil Jairmy has been playing his part in turning that idea into a fact. The 24-year-old talent has been rapping since he could spell the verb, but found his breakthrough with the young releases of “No Luggage” and “AntiSocial." Combined, the tracks have over 10 million streams on Spotify. With those in mind, it’s become apparent that it’s not hard for Jairmy to catch fire. In fact, since he was a kid, the flame has only gotten bigger.
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Irv Gotti Says Fat Joe Is Not His Friend Anymore, Feels Like Joe Fooled Him

Irv Gotti says he can no longer call Fat Joe a friend after the Terror Squad rapper called Irv a sucker for his recent Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Irv Gotti spoke with radio station 97.9 The Box in Houston about the uproar caused due to Irv recently spilling tea about his alleged 20-year-old affair with Ashanti. During the talk, Irv was asked about Fat Joe's harsh commentary about the situation.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
TECHNOLOGY
XXL Mag

Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’

A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

