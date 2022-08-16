The music scene in Houston is not to be taken lightly. And over the last few years, Lil Jairmy has been playing his part in turning that idea into a fact. The 24-year-old talent has been rapping since he could spell the verb, but found his breakthrough with the young releases of “No Luggage” and “AntiSocial." Combined, the tracks have over 10 million streams on Spotify. With those in mind, it’s become apparent that it’s not hard for Jairmy to catch fire. In fact, since he was a kid, the flame has only gotten bigger.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO