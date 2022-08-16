Read full article on original website
Related
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Roddy Ricch Appears to Fire Back at Lil Uzi Vert After Uzi Clowned His Boots
Roddy Ricch has appeared to clap back at Lil Uzi Vert after Uzi unknowingly clowned the Compton, Calif. rapper for his boots. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Roddy hopped on his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to Uzi's jokes. "U just mad these size 8s was n ya bitch. Get over it," Roddy typed with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Remembering the Rappers We Lost in the 2010s
It's hard to believe the 2010s are already becoming a distant memory. In those 120 months, we saw the rise of decade-defining artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. We watched Jay-Z become a billionaire, witnessed Childish Gambino go from backpack rapper to global phenom on the stage and screen, and beheld records being broken left and right. While the 2010s have been filled with wins, the hip-hop community has also suffered some deep losses in the form of artists who have passed away during that time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chaka Khan Says She’s Still Upset About ‘Sounding Like a Chipmunk’ on Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’ Song
Singer Chaka Khan still feels some type of way about how Kanye West manipulated her sample on his breakout 2003 single "Through the Wire." On Monday (Aug. 1), the R&B legend talked with Fox 5's Good Morning DC in promotion of her new single "Woman Like Me." During the video chat, Chaka was asked about her previously stated gripe with Kanye West for speeding up the sample of her 1985 song "Through the Fire" on his first hit song as a solo artist. Chaka says has not heard from Kanye since she expressed her feelings about the track.
LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”
Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
See Drake’s $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion
Drake has a big amount, and he spares no expense when it comes to his homes. This is definitely the case with his latest Los Angeles mansion. Drake bought his newest California digs from English rock star Robbie Williams back in March for a reported price of $75 million, which is more than twice what Williams paid when he acquired the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Built in 2001, the mansion and guests houses boasts 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Girls’ Generation Make Their Mark on Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart
Thai rapper/singer Lisa of BLACKPINK holds the top two positions on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, with “Lalisa” and “Money,” respectively, on the Aug. 20-dated ranking. “Lalisa,” released in September 2021, returns to No. 1 for a second week on top with...
NoCap Tells Fan ‘No’ for Wanting Him to Collab With Lil Baby Again
Fans waiting on another collab from NoCap and Lil Baby might not want to hold their breath. On Monday (August 1), NoCap hit up Twitter to spend some time interacting with fans to cover a number of topics. The Mr. Crawford rapper began the social media session by letting his 264,000 followers know what type of upcoming new sounds they can expect. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn when a fan, who goes by the username pradacaps, suggested that NoCap should hop back into the studio with Lil Baby to collaborate on some new music.
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.
Hitmaka Says Diddy ‘Lost His Whole Damn Mind’ for Saying R&B Is Dead
Hitmaka strongly disagrees with Diddy's recent assertion that R&B is dead. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Hitmaka, formerly known as Yung Berg, logged onto Twitter to weigh in on Puff's recent opinion on the current state of R&B. "Diddy done lost his whole damn mind talking bout R&B dead," the producer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to All DJs for His Altercation With Two DJs at a Club
Wiz Khalifa has come forward and apologized to all the DJs for his angry confrontation with two club DJs earlier this week. On Friday (Aug. 5), Wiz Khalifa, along with DJ Drama by his side, appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to offer his apology to the DJ community for his angry rant at two DJs at a club in Los Angeles.
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit
Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
Ja Rule Says He Does Not Condone Irv Gotti’s Behavior Toward Ashanti on Drink Champs
Ja Rule is attempting to separate himself from the media firestorm caused by the recent Drinks Champs episode he was on with Irv Gotti. On Thursday (Aug. 11), Ja shared a post on Instagram saying he does not condone Irv going on the podcast and speaking badly of his former labelmate Ashanti. The "Livin' It Up" rapper uploaded two photos of himself performing with the R&B singer and shared his thoughts in the caption.
The Break Presents – Lil Jairmy
The music scene in Houston is not to be taken lightly. And over the last few years, Lil Jairmy has been playing his part in turning that idea into a fact. The 24-year-old talent has been rapping since he could spell the verb, but found his breakthrough with the young releases of “No Luggage” and “AntiSocial." Combined, the tracks have over 10 million streams on Spotify. With those in mind, it’s become apparent that it’s not hard for Jairmy to catch fire. In fact, since he was a kid, the flame has only gotten bigger.
Irv Gotti Says Fat Joe Is Not His Friend Anymore, Feels Like Joe Fooled Him
Irv Gotti says he can no longer call Fat Joe a friend after the Terror Squad rapper called Irv a sucker for his recent Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Irv Gotti spoke with radio station 97.9 The Box in Houston about the uproar caused due to Irv recently spilling tea about his alleged 20-year-old affair with Ashanti. During the talk, Irv was asked about Fat Joe's harsh commentary about the situation.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
XXL Mag
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 4