LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”

LOACHAPOKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO