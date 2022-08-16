Read full article on original website
What OC Eric Kiesau, DC Jeff Schmedding said about Auburn’s 2nd scrimmage
Auburn held its second scrimmage of the preseason Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium, less than a week removed from the team’s first scrimmage last Saturday. It was an important practice for Auburn, not just as it looks to narrow in on a starting quarterback among T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, but as Bryan Harsin and his staff begin to lock in a two-deep depth chart with the season opener against Mercer almost two weeks away.
How Auburn coaches changed the way they chart, evaluate team’s quarterbacks this offseason
Bryan Harsin wasn’t exaggerating in the spring when he said the lives of Auburn’s quarterbacks was a “documentary” this offseason. It’s not just that the cameras have been rolling in spring and fall practices to document the progress of T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada and Holden Geriner; it’s that Auburn’s offensive coaches have changed the way they’ve evaluated the quarterbacks in real time in the process. According to offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, Auburn’s coaching staff adopted a more detailed grading scale in the way it assesses the quarterback position, moving from a system of pluses and minuses to one that more acutely calculates the players’ performances throughout practices and scrimmages.
Has a favorite emerged in Auburn’s quarterback race after 2nd fall scrimmage?
Eric Kiesau didn’t have an answer to the question on everyone’s mind this preseason: Who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback?. The Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator wanted to take time to review the film from the team’s second fall scrimmage Friday afternoon before making any sweeping proclamations, but he was able to offer further insight into the competition between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, and where things stand with Auburn’s trio of quarterbacks with almost two weeks to go until the season opener.
‘A little bit desperate means a lot dangerous’: National writers talk 2022 Auburn expectations
The spotlight shined heavily on Auburn this offseason, though hardly for any of the reasons the program would have liked. It was a tumultuous stretch for the Tigers coming out of Bryan Harsin’s first season as head coach. They went 6-7, losing five straight games to end the season while finishing with their first losing record since 2012. The couple of months that followed saw an overhaul of the assistant coaching staff and roster, some struggles on the recruiting trail and — most notably — the university-led inquiry into Harsin’s handling of the program.
Jarquez Hunter prepared for increased role at running back for Auburn in Year 2
Jarquez Hunter does not lack confidence. The sophomore running back, like the rest of Auburn’s running back room, has heard the tales from Cadillac Williams about his glory days on the Plains — how Williams and Ronnie Brown were an elite backfield duo in the early 2000s while leading the Tigers to an undefeated season, an SEC title and a No. 2 finish nationally in 2004. The way Hunter sees it, Williams and Brown wouldn’t have seen the field had he been in college back then.
South Alabama Roundup: Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb runs past McGill-Toolen
Auburn running back commit Jeremiah Cobb ran for 215 yards and 4 TDs in his senior debut as Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic rolled past Class 6A McGill-Toolen 41-21 in the season opener for both teams. Cobb carried 17 times. He also caught two passes for 61 yards. QB...
Prattville withstands Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson, Foley to claim win
Trailing 27-7 at halftime and trying to get its nose out of the dirt, Foley found it had plenty of guts. Then in the final moments, the Lions discovered Prattville had just a little more. After Foley cut the lead to 27-20 with 7:47 remaining on the third of Alabama...
opelikaobserver.com
‘Hart’ of a Tiger
LOACHAPOKA –– Loachapoka junior football standout J.C. Hart committed to Auburn University Friday, Aug. 12. “First, I want to give all the glory to God for giving the ability to play the game I love at the next level,” Hart said at Loachapoka High School, just 12 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I want to thank my parents and family for being my biggest supporters on and off the field. I want to give a special thanks to my mom for doing all she could to make it all happen. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who supported me and guided me through the process. With that said, for the next three to four years I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University. War Eagle.”
WSFA
Jeff Shearer, the creator of Friday Night Football Fever
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He came to Montgomery to get some good experience and likely move on in a few years. Funny how things work out. “My wife and I were newlyweds,” said former WSFA Sports Director Jeff Shearer. “I told her we’d be there a few years and go somewhere else. We stayed 25 years.”
Surgery sidelines former Alabama prep standout
Cam Taylor-Britt’s debut with the Cincinnati Bengals won’t come until the regular season after he had surgery on Monday. Reports indicated the former Park Crossing High School standout had surgery to address a core-muscle injury. · GIANTS PUT FORMER ALABAMA WIDE RECEIVER ON INJURED RESERVE. · CHRIS...
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams
Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL OPENS SEASON AT CALLAWAY
OPELIKA — The Opelika High School Bulldogs varsity football team travels to Hogansville, Georgia, to play Callaway Friday night at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools, which are separated by 40 miles and the Georgia state line. Callaway defeated OHS, 30-21, at Bulldog Stadium last season.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
WNBA.com
Interim Head Coach Fred Williams Departing For Auburn University
LOS ANGELES (Aug 17, 2022) – The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that Interim Head Coach Fred Williams will depart for Auburn University to assume the role of associate head coach, as previously announced on May 4, 2022. The Sparks are conducting a national search for the next Head Coach of the organization.
opelikaobserver.com
Panthers Introduce New Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach
SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station High School Panthers have a new leader in one of their packs. Armon Ingersoll was recently announced as the head coach of the varsity Panther boys’ basketball team. He takes over from coach Steven Davis, who took a job with the Lee County School System this summer.
Police: Suspect in ‘seemingly random’ shootings on I-85 had 2,000 rounds of ammo
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police who arrested a gunman with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
See Auburn University’s record (maybe) amount of students hit campus for 2022 semester
Over the last 10 years, a lot has changed on the Plains. Auburn’s student population has steadily increased in the past decade. Total enrollment in 2012 was 25,134 students, according to the university. This spring, undergraduate and graduate enrollment was 31,526, a 25% increase. Fall 2022 enrollment won’t be...
