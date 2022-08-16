Maryland State Fair to return for three weekends, featuring concert series with rapper Nelly, country singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx

Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC mayor welcomes Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool for Chuck Brown Day
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown in 2012, so D.C. is honoring “The Godfather of Go-Go” with the eighth annual Chuck Brown Day festival. It will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park, at 2901 20th St. NE, on Saturday. “Each year...
weaa.org
$2.2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In White Marsh
(Annapolis, MD) -- Someone in Maryland is an unexpected millionaire. State lottery officials say a $2.2 million ticket was sold in White Marsh this week. It was purchased at the Royal Farms on Markey Way. The winning ticket numbers are 2, 3, 12, 19, 30 and 38. The winner has...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
Maryland Lottery, Casinos and Sports Wagering Contribute Record-Breaking $1.511 Billion to the State in FY2022
Maryland Lottery and Gaming shattered records on all fronts in the Fiscal Year 2022, generating an all-time high of $1.511 billion in contributions to support the state’s good causes. The new record for contributions to the state, which includes funds from the Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering, and fantasy competitions (daily fantasy sports), beat the […]
ourcommunitynow.com
Full List of Spirit Halloween Store Locations in Colorado
We may be in the middle of August, but some folks are already looking ahead to the spooky season. In fact, multiple Spirit Halloween stores are already open across Colorado! Now, if you're itching to go costume and/or decoration shopping, Spirit Halloween is your go-to spot for all things Halloween. We've compiled a list of all the active Spirit Halloween locations throughout the state. You're welcome.
themunchonline.com
13134 St. James Sanctuary Drive
Gorgeous Townhome in Fairwood Community! - Gorgeous home townhome located in Fairwood Community. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and much more. Community amenities includes, pools, tennis courts, walking trail and playground, shopping center at the entrance of the community. You...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers 2023 Maryland 3-Star G Mike Williams
West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended an offer to 2023 G Mike Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams is a 3-star prospect from Towson, MD. “Blessed to receive a Division-I offer from West Virginia,” Williams wrote on Twitter. Williams (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) is entering his senior year at Calvert...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
Washingtonian.com
We’re Pretty Sure All of These DC Conspiracy Theories Are True
The Bunny Man. The Goatman. The Beast of Barcroft. Washington’s best legends all have some arguable basis in reality. And while conspiracy theories that involve the DC area have gotten a lot less funny in recent years, a recent thread on the Washington, DC, Subreddit that asked for “weird/funny” local lore rekindled our desire to delight in outlandish stories about This Town. Below, a few that we believe—fine, that we’d like to believe—are more than 50 percent correct.
fox5dc.com
DC area parents say more security needed as kids go back to school following recent mass shootings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - It's already back to school for many kids in the D.C. region but some students still have some time left to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Some of their parents are raising concerns about whether their child's school is doing more...
Washington Examiner
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
wnav.com
Governor Hogan Announces Mortgage Help and Throws in College Debt Relief
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower-income borrowers.
