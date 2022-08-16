Read full article on original website
Related
Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska
With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
klkntv.com
Nebraska ranchers suffer the consequences of drought
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ranchers across the state fight a hard battle as the state faces a natural disaster. As of last week, over 91% of Nebraska’s counties were under drought. Even though this is not the first time they have faced a similar natural event, this one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Neb. ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at three lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Health officials are asking people to be cautious when visiting certain lakes due to toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, an alert for harmful algae blooms has been issued for three lakes. The three lakes are Willow Creek Reservoir in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
Conservation Nebraska calls on communuity to help document Monarch population
Conservation Nebraska is asking folks to take pictures of Monarchs they see and send it to them to help document the Monarch population.
Nebraska Tourism earns national award
The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
History Nebraska Foundation receives $875,000 in ARPA funding
Lincoln, NE - The History Nebraska Foundation received an $875,000 grant for operating costs from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 through the City of Lincoln/Lancaster County. The funds were awarded as part of a nearly $5 million grant program to benefit 15 non-profit tourism organizations. The grant...
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0