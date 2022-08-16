ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1 in Nebraska

With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 – Oct. 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranchers suffer the consequences of drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ranchers across the state fight a hard battle as the state faces a natural disaster. As of last week, over 91% of Nebraska’s counties were under drought. Even though this is not the first time they have faced a similar natural event, this one...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Upland, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Hunting Dog#Sharp Tailed Grouse#Pets#The Nebraska Upland Slam#Parks Commission#Pheasants Forever Inc#Weatherby Orion
North Platte Post

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at three lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Health officials are asking people to be cautious when visiting certain lakes due to toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, an alert for harmful algae blooms has been issued for three lakes. The three lakes are Willow Creek Reservoir in...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Tourism earns national award

The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy