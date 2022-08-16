ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Thousands of Housing Units Being Built in East Chula Vista in Next 20 Years

In the '90s, the city of Chula Vista annexed 14 square miles of Otay Ranch, now called east Chula Vista, where entire communities are popping up. In east Chula Vista, Realtors like Denise Gomez are busy showing completed and under-construction properties in Cota Verde, one of the several master-planned communities in the works. There will be an estimated 5,000 units built over the next 20 years.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor

After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

A Zesty Reminder of Chula Vista's Past as the Lemon Capital of the World

Located between San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills, Chula Vista is home to one of the most culturally and ecologically diverse areas of San Diego County. Its early settlers in the 1900s bought land for $300 per acre. Today, that would be about $10,000, but there was a catch.
NBC San Diego

California Set to Roll Out Safety Standards for E-Bike Riders

As battery-powered bicycles grow in popularity, safety concerns are increasing too. “Some nights I’m walking around and see people going really fast without helmets,” said Meghan Sil, a San Diego resident. “I have heard stories of young kids without a helmet, multiplying two or three on one bike,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Fuel Truck Overturns at San Diego Airport, Causes Flight Delays

San Diegans bore the brunt of more air travel delays Friday morning when a fuel truck toppled over outside Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, delaying around 134 flights, according to FlightAware.com. The truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of fuel onto the tarmac around 10 a.m. Friday., according to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man to Stand Trial for the Murder of Connie Dadkhah

After a nearly six-hour-long preliminary hearing on Friday, San Diego County Superior Court Judge David Rubin ruled that a man will stand trial in the murder of a Rancho Penasquitos woman. Connie Dadkhah was found dead inside her condo on June 15, the morning after several neighbors called police to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gaylord Pacific Resort Expected to Change Chula Vista Forever

Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center on Chula Vista’s Bayfront already has local leaders looking toward the future. “We’re going to be like a new city,” said Patricia Alvarez, board chair for the South County Economic Development Council. Gaylord Pacific is expected to redefine...
NBC San Diego

Small Plane Crashes on I-8 Freeway, Lands on El Cajon Roadway

A small plane crashed onto a major San Diego freeway and landed on a city street in El Cajon Thursday, injuring at least one person and damaging a car. The small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8 at about 10:35 a.m. and came to a stop under the freeway overpass on Greenfield Drive, California Highway Patrol said. According to Flightaware, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

San Diego’s love for tacos is insatiable. There are hundreds of taco options across the county to satisfy the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. The quest for the perfect taco here is, therefore, an endless game that can take you in many directions. For those chasing authentic Mexican taco flavors, Chula Vista might be one of the best places to visit. Situated parallel to the Mexican border, San Diego County’s second largest city is home to many amazing taquerias, taco stands and food trucks. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go, a date or a nice family dinner, the options are endless.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020

A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Causes Road Closures on SR-67 near Poway

A brush fire on the shoulder of SR-67 near Poway caused some road closures Wednesday afternoon. The three-acre fire reported at around 2:25 p.m. caused SR-67 at Scripps Poway Parkway and eastbound Poway Road from Espola Road to close. The Iron Mountain trailhead parking lot is also closed. Southbound SR-67...
POWAY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Holed Up While El Cajon Garage Burned Is Found Dead: SDSO

Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up in a home adjacent to a burning garage had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in one of the bedrooms.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Escondido

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate Stanley Richard Stephens, 71, who has been missing since Aug. 10. Stephens was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. He is a white man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.
ESCONDIDO, CA

