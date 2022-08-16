Read full article on original website
Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Anniversary Edition Comes To PC, PS5, And PS4 On September 27
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is crossing over to PC via Steam next month, bringing with it several updates that will also be available on the PlayStation editions of the game. The Steam edition of the game and its big update will be available on September 27, and adds a New Game+ mode, more Charmstones to collect, the Spirit Guide Trials game mode, an enhanced photo mode, and more.
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Apex Legends Leveling Bug Unlikely To Be Fixed This Week
Apex Legends' recently revamped leveling system has a lot of players excited, as the long-awaited change allows players to finally progress beyond the game's initial 500-level cap, collecting more rewards and greatly increasing their odds of receiving Heirloom Shards when opening Apex Packs. Unfortunately, over a week after the launch of Season 14, the new feature still isn't functioning properly, and although a fix is on the horizon, the game's developers say it's unlikely to be released this week.
Call Of Duty Season 5 Roadmap Highlights A Volcano Event And New Zombies Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is titled Last Stand, and the content will launch on August 25. Activision confirms Last Stand is the final season for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, and the roadmap includes Warzone events themed around Caldera's volcano and details the final Zombies map. New...
Apex Legends' Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Scouting-Themed Cosmetics For Vantage
Apex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop arrived today, unveiling a trio of cosmetics for Season 14's debut legend, Vantage. The loot drop is only available to Prime Gaming subscribers with an active subscription who have connected their EA and Prime Gaming accounts. August's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot drop...
PC Game Pass Death Stranding Teases Continue To Emerge
It appears Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass, as the service's official Twitter profile image has been updated with a mountain-filled image very similar to the game's own landscapes. The account only added further fuel to the fire when another version also included rain--a crucial element to the Death Stranding story.
Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass
After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service. Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.
Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List
Welcome To The Next Level! Here's the full list of 60 (+1) games coming to Genesis Mini 2, including all-new ports, previously unreleased, and SEGA CD titles!
Alpha Gameplay for Sega and Creative Assembly's Hyenas Has Leaked
Someone has broken their NDA, as evident by an hour-long Hyenas gameplay footage uploaded to YouTube. It's likely from Hyenas' July alpha and is splashed with watermarks all over the screen. The leak first begins with a tutorial section, a guide that includes how to heal and revive downed teammates...
The Entropy Centre - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
Think in reverse. Outsmart the impossible. A mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Diablo 4's Paid Battle Pass And Shop Will Be For Cosmetics Only, With Seasons Modeled After Diablo 3
Seasons, live events, paid cosmetics, and a battle pass are all coming to Diablo IV, and will not in any way be pay-to-win, Blizzard has confirmed. The news comes in Blizzard's latest Diablo IV quarterly update, where the developer dives deep into its post-launch plans for Diablo IV and attempts to assuage players' fears over microtransactions.
Thymesia: How To Get All Endings
As is to be expected with most games in the soulslike genre, Thymesia comes packing more than one ending. As a matter of fact, this challenging action-RPG sports five total endings for you to go after if you want to see everything and unlock all of the game's trophies. Worry not, however, as they're all fairly easy to achieve without multiple playthroughs. We'll tell you how to make it happen.
Saints Row - Everything To Know
Similar to the rest of the series, Saints Row is being developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver. With this opportunity to start over, series developer Volition wanted to create criminals that were more relatable and one way of doing that was to show those goons starting from nothing. Each of the new criminals are just trying to make ends meet and head out on their own because they are tired of working for other gangs. Their goal is to get rich and take over the fictional city of Santo Ileso, a huge and vibrant sandbox in the American south west.
Daredevil #2 - The Red Fist Saga Part 2
After DEVIL'S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who's-who of creators from across the fabled character's history (and some can't-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!
You Can Play These 3 Games For Free This Weekend On Xbox
This week’s Xbox Free Play Days offerings are here, giving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold members a chance to try out a trio of games for free over the next few days. The first two games-- wacky sandbox destruction game Just Die Already and co-op looter shooter Outriders-- are playable for free from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 until 11:59 PM PT (3 AM ET, Monday, August 22).
Quiz: Can You Guess These Games By Their ESRB Rating Descriptions?
The Entertainment Software Rating Board has been around for several decades, acting as the North American game industry's self-regulation division via its age ratings system. But alongside the ratings like E, T, and M, there are much longer descriptions available on the official ESRB website. Figuring out a game by a screenshot or even a description from the back of the box isn't all that tricky, but what about figuring out a game by just reading its rating description? That's the challenge we have for you, with 20 rating descriptions below. They're split up and labeled by release year, and any information that was too much of a giveaway was removed.
I Heart Resident Evil 4 (ft. The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, and More!)
Join The Sphere Hunter, Residence of Evil, Caddicarus, The Completionist, Ink Ribbon, DaveControl, and GameSpot's very own Chris Morris, Kurt Indovina, and Jean-Luc Seipke as they discuss just the industry changing Resident Evil 4, and how much they absolutely adored the game. JJ of Residence of Evil, DaveControl, and The...
Hook & Go
Sign In to follow. Follow Hook & Go, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer
Learn more about the seven playable characters of Them's Fightin' Herds, a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. The console release will launch with online crossplay support with GGPO rollback netcode on all platforms!
Hogwarts Legacy's ASMR Video Is Very Relaxing And Graphically Impressive
Hogwarts Legacy devs Avalanche Software released a new ASMR video featuring in-game 4K footage. Titled A Hot Summer Day, the 20-minute ASMR video focuses on outdoor locations with bubbling brooks, chirping birds, and croaking frogs. It's an innovative way of showing off the game's graphics, with many locations in the video being very impressive.
