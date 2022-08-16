Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
South Florida Man Accused of Voter Fraud Speaks Out
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 arrests tied to voter fraud charges, one South Florida resident is speaking out. Ron Miller insists his criminal past is behind him and he should be allowed to vote — he did, and was arrested for it. “I am a law-abiding citizen...
NBC Miami
20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges: Gov. DeSantis
Multiple people throughout Florida who'd been disqualified from voting because of felony convictions are facing voter fraud charges, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Some of the 20 people facing charges were from South Florida...
