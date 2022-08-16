ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

Holland’s Town Crier Set to be Laid to Rest

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s Town Crier has been silenced. Funeral services are this Saturday at 10 AM in Central Wesleyan Church for John Karsten, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 85. Known for his costume and distinctive delivery as the Tulip City’s “Town Crier” for four decades, Mr. Karsten had served with the Dutch Marines in the Netherlands, worked as a grocer, and was a Johnson Controls retiree. He had also had a stint as the president of the Town Criers’ Guild of America.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Walter Alfred Collis, Jr

Walter Alfred Collis, Jr., 76 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Golden Orchards in Fennville, Michigan. Born July 14, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Geneva (Randolph) Collis. Walter was blessed to have a job he enjoyed at American Aerosol (now known as Sherman Williams), where he retired after 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bingo, going thrift shopping, riding his bike or walking, and traveling the Amish County. Walter loved the Amish communities and the people. Though he never married or had children, he was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
FENNVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Angela Mary (Aldrich) Logic

Angela Mary (Aldrich) Logic, age 50, of Fennville, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Angela was born on October 7, 1971. Angela is survived by: her father, Wilson Ray Aldrich Jr. of Marion, MI; mother, Mary Monson; stepfather, John Monson; son, Tommy Aldrich; brother, Adam Aldrich of Puyallup, WA; stepbrother, SGT Derek Monson of Seymor Johnson AFB, NC; 2 grandsons and a granddaughter.
FENNVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log August 17-18, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Corps of Engineers To Begin Dredging In South Haven

DETROIT, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will place South Haven harbor dredge material near-shore to nourish South Beach starting next week. Sampling results confirm the proposed outer harbor dredge material is suitable for beneficial reuse as nourishment material. About 18,000 cubic yards of material from the federal navigation channel will be placed south of the South Pier in South Haven.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Search for Missing Coopersville Man Now in 5th Day

COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – The search continues for a 28-year-old Coopersville man who has been missing for nearly six days. In an initial announcement on Monday by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, Erik Johnson hadn’t been seen since around 5 PM on Sunday. His last known whereabouts was first thought to be in the area of the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue, and although Johnson doesn’t own a vehicle, detectives at this point didn’t believe that foul play was involved.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
whtc.com

SUV Lands in Pond in Eastern Ottawa Co.; Driver Hospitalized

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An SUV ended up in the drink between Allendale and Standale on Thursday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Linden Drive and Winans Street at 8:24 PM. That was where the 31-year-old Kentwood man driving his southbound vehicle apparently failed to negotiate a curve in the road and initially went onto the gravel shoulder. He then overcorrected, veered across the roadway, and rolled down an embankment into a pond, colliding with a tree in the process before coming to rest halfway into the water.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Holland City Council Approves Social District Expansion, Sidewalk Construction

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s downtown Social District is expanding. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously concurred with the Downtown Development Authority’s recommendation that the boundaries for the area where patrons of participating establishments that serve alcohol by the glass could step outside to enjoy their adult beverage be expanded one block south to accommodate the Park Theatre site off of River Avenue and West 10th Street. Deputy City Manager Matt Van Dyken is also one of the DDA’s board members, and says that the theatre has “really stepped its game up.”
HOLLAND, MI

