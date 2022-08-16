ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company

Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
KAKE TV

Evergy, City of Wichita hold meeting to discuss installing huge steel power poles in Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.
Wichita, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 19-21)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
KWCH.com

Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
KWCH.com

Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
classiccountry1070.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
KSN News

Hutchinson celebrates 150 years with block party

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson celebrated its 150th year as an incorporated city with a block party on Thursday, Aug. 18. The mile-long block party was on Main St and spanned from Avenue C to 9th Ave. Local organizations and businesses organized plenty of free and fun activities for residents. One event […]
wichitabyeb.com

Product Review: Oh Snap! Pickling Co. Pickles

I’m a huge fan of snacking; also a huge fan of pickles. So, when the chance comes to combine both, count me in. One snack we keep stocked in our fridge is Oh Snap! Pickling Co. pickles. The 3.25 fl oz. packages cost about a $1.25 a piece at Dillons and is worth every penny.
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store

A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
wichitabyeb.com

Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem

Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
WICHITA, KS

