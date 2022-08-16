Read full article on original website
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Watch Impressive Monster Trucks Crushing Cars In Upstate New York
Feel the Earth move and watch cars get crushed when Monster Truck Madness comes to Upstate New York. The Monster Truck Racing League will invade the Utica-Rome Speedway with two huge shows on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. You won't just see one monster truck, or two....You'll be able to enjoy six full sized monster trucks crush all sorts of cars, trucks, and more. You'll also be able to enjoy high-flying freestyle motocross too.
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
New York State License Plate Makes Twitter Laugh
I love driving around and seeing interesting things that catch my attention. Most times your drives are very mundane and ordinary, but other times you see something that catches your eye. One of the more common things that can catch your eye is a certain vanity plate. We've all seen...
Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country
There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
New York School District Changes ‘Insensitive’ Native American Mascot
Another New York school has changed its Native American mascot.. Waterloo Central Schools will go from being the Waterloo Indians to the Tigers this fall. The Finger Lakes school district changed its mascot after the board voted to drop the insensitive Native American name. “I would like to thank the...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?
"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns
Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. New York State borders 5 other...
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
Most Of New York Told To Conserve Water Due To ‘Drought Watch’
New York State officials are starting to worry because most of the state is now under a "drought watch." On Tuesday, the New York State DEC confirmed a "Drought Watch" is expanding in New York State. Catskills, Susquehanna, Mowhawk, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondack, Great Lakes, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, New...
