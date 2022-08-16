ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Playing dual role in ‘She-Hulk’ easy for Tatiana Maslany

By Rick Bentley
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aw1wv_0hJOuLUA00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Tatiana Maslany is playing both the very human version of lawyer Jennifer Walters and a very muscle-bound, green-skinned superhero in her new TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The latest offering from the Marvel Comics cast of characters launches Aug. 18 on Disney+.

Having to play two radically different characters that calls for a massive amount of special effects would be a challenge for most actors. In the case of Maslany, when compared to the demands of her series “Orphan Black” where she regularly played five distinct clones, this superhero workplace comedy is far less work.

“Orphan Black” was a complicated series because each clone was very individual. There were times when multiple versions would be in the same scene and Maslany had to make sure each remained distinct. Maslany approaches playing the two different parts of the same character in “She-Hulk” in a very simple way.

“So Jen is always Jen. She just does occupy two different bodies. So the fun for me was in finding how she physically moves through space differently,” Maslany says. “She’s not really a fighter. She doesn’t know how to do it, which is also a fun kind of physical vocabulary to come up with. How does she fight?

Final episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ causes nervous moments

“It was fun stuff like that, but still maintaining that consciousness that’s the same.”

The fact Walters has no interest in being a superhero creates tension with her cousin who happens to be Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). A car accident leaves Walters infected with Gamma rays and when she gets angry she transforms into a massive mean, green fighting machine.

Banner wants her to embrace the hero element while Walters just wants to practice law. Her two worlds come together when her firm launches a wing of their practice devoted to all of the super characters needing legal aid.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is a big shift for Marvel-based programming. There have always been laughs and giggles in Marvel films but this is a pure workplace comedy. Many of the jokes are at the expense of Marvel properties ranging from why the Hulk is such a fan of Spandex to whether or not Hawkeye goes around picking up his arrows after a battle.

The character of She-Hulk was created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema in 1980. Maslany was able to use the comic books as background for playing the character including the humor.

“The show takes from the comics in the way that it has a very irreverent sense of humor. There are a lot of ways that the show busts through to the viewer the same way that She-Hulk did in the comics,” Maslany says. “It draws from the comics in the sense that it’s funny and there are a lot of great family dynamics.

“I read all of the She-Hulk specific comics. I definitely felt like there was so much great source material in those comics because this series winks to the comics in such a huge way. It’s really fun to see those references.”

Bakersfield native Christian Ganiere special guest for Collector-Con

Maslany has done research for roles for years as the Canadian actress has put together a long list of TV and film credits that range from “Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed” to “Perry Mason.” It was her work on “Orphan Black” that put her in the spotlight as she earned an Emmy Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and five Canadian Screen Awards for her work on that series.

During the nine-episode first season, Walters/She-Hulk deals with workplace issues such as being assigned to defend Abomination (Tim Roth),  the super villain who tried to kill her cousin. She also finds time to dive into the dating world as both Walters and She-Hulk.

Maslany has found that playing a 6-foot-7 superhero who towers over everyone is fertile ground for both action elements and comedy. At the same time, she sees a very practical message being presented in terms of the truth of every woman walking into a space. She sees it as a reflection of our culture where everyone is fixated on women’s bodies.

Maslany takes the job very seriously but is having just as much fun with the legal elements and she is with the superhero moments.

“Jen has had her life planned out for her and has worked really hard to get to where she is as a lawyer. And to have this thing happen to her that sort of derails everything, it is a bit of an identity crisis,” Maslany says. “What I find really compelling about this story is how – depending on who Jen presents as when she’s She-Hulk – she’s treated very differently than when she’s Jen.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

“There’s a lot of like having to really affirm her intelligence when she’s Jen and sort of assert her role and try to get respect. Whereas when she’s She-Hulk, there’s this inherent sort of like awe inspired by her. And I think Jen has a conflict with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
KGET

Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man died after shot multiple times in McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday led to a homicide investigation, according to the McFarland Police Department. The department responded to reports of gunshots at about 5:19 p.m. and when officers arrived at the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What should Californians do when a Flex Alert is issued

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m due to predicted high temperatures. According to PG&E this is what Californians should do before 4 p.m.: Use major appliances, such as the dishwasher and washer and dryer Close window shades Pre-cool your workspace […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Woman who died after crash on White Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman who died after a crash earlier this month. Vicki Arlene Doty, 55, was identified as the woman who died after a crash on White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Doty was taken to a local hospital where she died. A post-death examination was conducted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dual Role#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#She Hulk#Marvel Comics
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
KGET

Taft man sentenced for 2019 illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Taft man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in damage restoration to the land, according to the department. […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy