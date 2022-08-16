Playing dual role in ‘She-Hulk’ easy for Tatiana Maslany

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Tatiana Maslany is playing both the very human version of lawyer Jennifer Walters and a very muscle-bound, green-skinned superhero in her new TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The latest offering from the Marvel Comics cast of characters launches Aug. 18 on Disney+.

Having to play two radically different characters that calls for a massive amount of special effects would be a challenge for most actors. In the case of Maslany, when compared to the demands of her series “Orphan Black” where she regularly played five distinct clones, this superhero workplace comedy is far less work.

“Orphan Black” was a complicated series because each clone was very individual. There were times when multiple versions would be in the same scene and Maslany had to make sure each remained distinct. Maslany approaches playing the two different parts of the same character in “She-Hulk” in a very simple way.

“So Jen is always Jen. She just does occupy two different bodies. So the fun for me was in finding how she physically moves through space differently,” Maslany says. “She’s not really a fighter. She doesn’t know how to do it, which is also a fun kind of physical vocabulary to come up with. How does she fight?

“It was fun stuff like that, but still maintaining that consciousness that’s the same.”

The fact Walters has no interest in being a superhero creates tension with her cousin who happens to be Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). A car accident leaves Walters infected with Gamma rays and when she gets angry she transforms into a massive mean, green fighting machine.

Banner wants her to embrace the hero element while Walters just wants to practice law. Her two worlds come together when her firm launches a wing of their practice devoted to all of the super characters needing legal aid.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is a big shift for Marvel-based programming. There have always been laughs and giggles in Marvel films but this is a pure workplace comedy. Many of the jokes are at the expense of Marvel properties ranging from why the Hulk is such a fan of Spandex to whether or not Hawkeye goes around picking up his arrows after a battle.

The character of She-Hulk was created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema in 1980. Maslany was able to use the comic books as background for playing the character including the humor.

“The show takes from the comics in the way that it has a very irreverent sense of humor. There are a lot of ways that the show busts through to the viewer the same way that She-Hulk did in the comics,” Maslany says. “It draws from the comics in the sense that it’s funny and there are a lot of great family dynamics.

“I read all of the She-Hulk specific comics. I definitely felt like there was so much great source material in those comics because this series winks to the comics in such a huge way. It’s really fun to see those references.”

Maslany has done research for roles for years as the Canadian actress has put together a long list of TV and film credits that range from “Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed” to “Perry Mason.” It was her work on “Orphan Black” that put her in the spotlight as she earned an Emmy Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and five Canadian Screen Awards for her work on that series.

During the nine-episode first season, Walters/She-Hulk deals with workplace issues such as being assigned to defend Abomination (Tim Roth), the super villain who tried to kill her cousin. She also finds time to dive into the dating world as both Walters and She-Hulk.

Maslany has found that playing a 6-foot-7 superhero who towers over everyone is fertile ground for both action elements and comedy. At the same time, she sees a very practical message being presented in terms of the truth of every woman walking into a space. She sees it as a reflection of our culture where everyone is fixated on women’s bodies.

Maslany takes the job very seriously but is having just as much fun with the legal elements and she is with the superhero moments.

“Jen has had her life planned out for her and has worked really hard to get to where she is as a lawyer. And to have this thing happen to her that sort of derails everything, it is a bit of an identity crisis,” Maslany says. “What I find really compelling about this story is how – depending on who Jen presents as when she’s She-Hulk – she’s treated very differently than when she’s Jen.

“There’s a lot of like having to really affirm her intelligence when she’s Jen and sort of assert her role and try to get respect. Whereas when she’s She-Hulk, there’s this inherent sort of like awe inspired by her. And I think Jen has a conflict with that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.