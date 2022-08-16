ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Just say-n
3d ago

if I'm not mistaken Oregon still has legalized abortion if anything it has legalized abortion with teeth in it so why is this guy wasting all of our time by saying we need to come up with another law that enforces the rights of abortion? does this guy have a real job?

Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency

The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys and discuss the...
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns

Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.
Oregon chief justice fires public defense board, rehires some members

A newly appointed state board is expected to try again to remove the head of Oregon’s public defense agency days after Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members and reinstated some of them. Walters told every member of the nine-person Public Defense Services Commission that their terms would...
Groups petition Oregon to regulate dairy air emissions

SALEM — A coalition of 22 environmental, public health and animal welfare groups is petitioning Oregon regulators to adopt new rules targeting air pollution from large-scale dairies. The petition, filed Aug. 17 with the state Environmental Quality Commission, seeks to create a dairy air emissions program that would apply...
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
More than 200 people have died while unhoused in Oregon this year

At least 207 people died in Oregon while experiencing homelessness this year, from January through June. The Register-Guard first reported the numbers released on an Oregon Health Authority dashboard, after Senate Bill 850 required all Oregon counties to track how many people die without shelter. The data tracking started in January, which was also the month that the most people died.
Oregon Lawmakers Seek to Tow Abandoned RVs

A group of lawmakers and local officials are moving toward legislation that would expedite the cleanup of abandoned recreational vehicles. Tom Holt, a lobbyist for the Oregon Tow Truck Association, says there are hundreds of abandoned RVs in the metro area, but the problem extends throughout the state to parks, forests and wildlands. “They are everywhere,” Holt says.
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election

Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election. 23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets. If those...
