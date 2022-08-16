Read full article on original website
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
Inside Indiana Business
Applications sought for ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says Hoosier companies can now apply for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in Indiana, determined through employer reports and employee surveys. The chamber says companies must have a minimum of 15 employees to be eligible. To...
Inside Indiana Business
Business leaders talk growth at Engage Indiana in South Bend
Inside INdiana Business, IBJ Media and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. hosted this year’s second Engage Indiana event on Wednesday. A crowd of about 300 business, academic and community leaders gathered in South Bend to hear from Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and a panel of local business leaders focused on issues, including workforce development, talent attraction and quality of life initiatives.
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers breaks ground on $8.8 million development near Nickel Plate Trail
Construction is set to begin next to the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers on a two-story office building and plaza that will house the new regional headquarters for Madison, Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. The company, city and Fishers-based Rebar Development held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the building...
Inside Indiana Business
$188 million Purple Line moving toward 2024 completion
By the fall of 2024, IndyGo’s Purple Line is expected to provide some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods along the East 38th Street corridor and northward with better access to jobs, groceries and safe travel. But before the $188 million rapid-transit bus line moves its first passenger,...
Inside Indiana Business
Ownership change for Fayette County health center
A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
Inside Indiana Business
Visit Hendricks County adds sales manager
Visit Hendricks County has hired Stone Miller as sales manager. He most recently was a sales trainee at Motion in Crawfordsville. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from Grace College & Seminary.
Inside Indiana Business
Lauth finalizes purchase of Ford Visteon site; industrial park planned
Carmel-based developer Lauth Group Inc. said Wednesday it has acquired the former Ford Visteon campus on the east side of Indianapolis and is moving ahead with plans for a $175 million, multi-tenant industrial park on the site. Thunderbird Commerce Center, a joint venture between Lauth and Dallas firm Covington Group...
warricknews.com
Japanese company plans $55-million expansion in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Aisin currently employees...
Fox 59
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. Watch...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank names branch manager
The Farmers Bank has named Dan Barnard branch manager at its Frankfort office. He most recently was a branch manager at PNC Bank in downtown Indianapolis. Barnard holds a degree from the College of DuPage.
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
Inside Indiana Business
IndyGo lands $33M for new vehicle storage facility
IndyGo is receiving a $33 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration that will support the construction of a new garage at its East Campus headquarters in Indianapolis. IndyGo says the funding will allow additional vehicles to be housed as its fleet continues to expand.
Inside Indiana Business
State details $111M early literacy investment
The state of Indiana and Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. on Thursday announced what they’re calling the largest financial investment in literacy in the state’s history. The Indiana Department of Education says the $111 million investment will support the state’s goal of having 95% of Hoosier students pass the IREAD-3 exam by 2027.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Inside Indiana Business
FCC approves Urban One’s purchase of Emmis radio stations
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved a $25 million radio transaction that sends four Indianapolis stations owned by Emmis Corp. to Urban One. The Maryland-based company adds WIBC-FM 93.1, WYXB-FM 105.7, WLHK-FM 97.1 and WFNI-FM, which simulcasts at 93.5 and 107.5, to its local roster, finalizing a deal announced in June.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
