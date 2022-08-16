Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Board remembers Paul Drotos
Meeting at the Goodhue County Fair on Thursday, the Board of Commissioners held a moment of silence for the late County Commissioner Paul Drotos. County Commissioner Brad Anderson spoke briefly about his time spent with Drotos. “Paul was a people person, a compassionate person and he cared about the people...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A vehicle caused damage to a yard on the 600 block of State Street West on Tuesday, Aug. 9. No value given. Theft. An individual reported on Tuesday, Aug. 9, that numerous household items were stolen from a storage...
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Thirty people file for election in local races
Thirty residents of Cannon Falls and Randolph filed for school board and city council positions in both towns over the past two weeks. The filing deadline was Tuesday, Aug. 16, along with a short period of time after to withdraw. Mayor John Althoff of Cannon Falls is not running for...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Special ed services available to private schools
The Goodhue County Education District and the member districts of Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing and Zumbrota Mazeppa provide special education and related services to eligible students with disabilities attending nonpublic schools, as required by regulations implementing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Children suspected of having...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Two Southern Minnesota Residents Killed in Head-On Crash
The State Patrol has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash yesterday in the Hutchinson area. The deadly head-on collision occurred on a rural highway near the town of Silver Lake, about 5 miles east of Hutchinson. The State Patrol says a car traveling west on the roadway crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound SUV.
Your Complete Guide to the 2022 Steele County Free Fair
It's the week you've been waiting for -- the week when corn dogs, rides, entertainment and more come to your own backyard. It's time for the Steele County Free Fair in Sauk Owatonna. Here's your insider guide to this week's extravaganza. From Maddie & Tae and Joe Nichols in the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project
(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
mprnews.org
Stretch of Twin Cities freeway reopens after crews remove part of damaged bridge
Update: Aug. 18, 5:15 a.m. A portion of State Highway 62 — the Crosstown — in the Twin Cities was back open early Thursday, after crews removed part of a damaged pedestrian bridge spanning the road. The bridge in Edina was hit by an oversized truck on Tuesday,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Favoring caucuses
The primary election is over. It is estimated that we only had an 18% turnout. I was not able to confirm if that is 18% of eligible or registered voters, but either way, a poor turnout. If you are not part of the 18%, please do not complain about who is on the ballot this November!
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Tutors needed to help in schools
In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, one math and one early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Cannon Falls schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota. Reading Corps,...
22 WSBT
School district will lay off white teachers before minority teachers, per new union contract
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — An agreement struck between a Minneapolis teachers union and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) now compels the district – in the case of any layoffs – to get rid of white teachers before any teachers of color. The stipulation comes as part of a recent...
