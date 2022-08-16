ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Deputy quits after report he didn't respond to rape report

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deputy constable for a New Orleans city court has resigned following allegations he didn’t act when a witness told him a woman was being raped. The deputy had already been suspended after the allegation was made. The constable for 2nd City Court, Edwin...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy