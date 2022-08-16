SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls is making it easier for parents to keep tabs on their kids. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., announced that it is launching a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.

