101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls Schools make it easier for parents to track kid’s busses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls is making it easier for parents to keep tabs on their kids. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., announced that it is launching a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
Lethal force justified in Sioux Falls Police shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Lethal force was justified in a recent Sioux Falls Police shooting. The South Dakota Attorney General’s office issued a report stating that the July 3 shooting of Glenn Nisich was justified. Nisich was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a rural...
One person dead after rollover crash in Hanson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person has died and another was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash west of Spencer, South Dakota. Authorities say that a 2004 Dodge pickup lost control on loose gravel along 252nd Street, entered the the north ditch and rolled. The 50-year-old female driver...
