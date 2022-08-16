Randolph County woman fatally injured in crash

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Randolph County woman.

According to Ken Hendrickson, chief deputy of the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Kelsey D. Smith, 28, of Union City, was driving her 2005 Pontiac G6 eastbound on Union City Pike when the vehicle left the south side of the road on a curve and struck a tree.

The crash, near Randolph County Road 100-E, was reported about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Smith was trapped in the vehicle for about 25 minutes until she was removed by emergency personnel. She was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Randolph Hospital, where she died.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, Winchester police, White River Fire/Rescue personnel and Randolph County EMS responded to the scene.

