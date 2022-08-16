Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting cleanup for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Charlie Blackmon was held on the bench with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Grichuk to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
numberfire.com
St. Louis positions Paul DeJong at shortstop on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Friday's contest against Arizona Cardinals. DeJong will make his 42nd appearance at the shortstop position after Tommy Edman was aligned at second base and Nolan Gorman was benched. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neil out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup versus Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. O'Neill will rest on Wednesday night after Corey Dickerson was named the Cardinals' starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 168 batted balls this season, O'Neill has produced a 10.7% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar sitting for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duggar will move to the bench on Friday with Jo Adell starting in left field. Adell will bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Manning and Detroit. numberFire's models project Adell for 8.5...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's J.D Davis receives Friday off
San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is not starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will take a break after Tommy La Stella was chosen as Friday's designated hitter versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. According to Baseball Savant on 141 batted balls this season, Davis has recorded...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Friday
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, Jose Abreu was moved to first base, and Yasmani Grandal was named Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting second on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivera will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 11.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will operate second base after Thairo Estrada was given the night off versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. numberFire's models project Flores to score 16.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alberto will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.9 FanDuel points...
