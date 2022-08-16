ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk batting cleanup for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Charlie Blackmon was held on the bench with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Grichuk to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

St. Louis positions Paul DeJong at shortstop on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Friday's contest against Arizona Cardinals. DeJong will make his 42nd appearance at the shortstop position after Tommy Edman was aligned at second base and Nolan Gorman was benched. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neil out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup versus Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. O'Neill will rest on Wednesday night after Corey Dickerson was named the Cardinals' starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 168 batted balls this season, O'Neill has produced a 10.7% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Brandon Woodruff
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar sitting for Angels on Friday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duggar will move to the bench on Friday with Jo Adell starting in left field. Adell will bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Manning and Detroit. numberFire's models project Adell for 8.5...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup

Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fantasy Baseball#Fanduel#The Los Angeles Angels#Al Cy Young
numberfire.com

San Francisco's J.D Davis receives Friday off

San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is not starting in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will take a break after Tommy La Stella was chosen as Friday's designated hitter versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. According to Baseball Savant on 141 batted balls this season, Davis has recorded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Friday

Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, Jose Abreu was moved to first base, and Yasmani Grandal was named Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting second on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivera will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 11.0 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will operate second base after Thairo Estrada was given the night off versus Rockies' right-hander Jose Urena. numberFire's models project Flores to score 16.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto batting seventh on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Alberto will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Max Muncy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alberto for 6.1 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday

New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.9 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy