ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie police charge two, seek other suspects in shootout that wounded teen at homicide site

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago

Erie police have charged two people in an investigation into an Aug. 7 shootout in a westside neighborhood where an 18-year-old man was killed a year earlier.

Detectives on Tuesday were working to identify more suspects in the shootout as their investigation continued into the July 2021 homicide, which Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said remains open and active.

Investigators are exploring any possible connections between the two shootings, Lorah said.

Kalvin Davis, 18, was killed when he was struck by one of many gunshots that Erie police said were fired into a duplex in the 500 block of West 29th Street on the early morning of July 1, 2021. Police reported at the time that multiple gunshots were fired into a "specific location" of one of the duplex's units. Davis was sleeping in a bedroom of the unit when one of the bullets struck him in the head, according to investigators.

No one has been charged in the shooting, one of nine homicides in Erie in 2021.

More: Update: Motive remains unknown as Erie police review casings, video in probe of city's latest killing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbGji_0hJOtV1z00

Lorah said Tuesday that the duplex is the same location where the Aug. 7 shootout occurred. According to police, officers were summoned to the area of West 29th and Cherry streets on Aug. 7 at 7:23 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and found a 16-year-old boy inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Investigators said after the shooting that the 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about what had happened.

More: Police seek suspects after two teenagers wounded, house damaged in Erie's latest shootings

Police learned that the 16-year-old was with a group of people that was fired upon by another group before the group returned fire, according to Lorah.

One person accused of being with the 16-year-old, 19-year-old Dacyree Lucas, was charged by police on Aug. 10 with firing gunshots during the incident.

Lucas, who is wanted on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, remained at large Tuesday. Lorah said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to information in the criminal complaint against Lucas, police received information that one of the suspects in the shootout placed a gun in a grill behind the residence in the 500 block of West 29th Street. An officer found a 9 mm handgun, which was reported as stolen, in the grill, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Authorities also wrote that surveillance video from the area of the shooting showed Lucas firing a gun from the doorway of the West 29th Street residence while pointing it in the direction of a house in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. Police were sent to the Cherry Street residence on Aug. 8 to investigate a report of the house being struck by gunfire, according to information in the complaint.

The suspects accused of shooting at the 16-year-old, Lucas and others in their group have not been identified, Lorah said.

Authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Lucas on Friday at the West 29th Street residence, which police listed as Lucas' address, when they encountered a 17-year-old boy with a gun near him, Lorah said. Police determined that the gun was reported stolen and took the boy into custody, he said.

The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and receiving stolen property, according to Lorah.

Anyone with information on the Aug. 7 shooting or on the whereabouts of Lucas is asked to call the Erie Bureau of Police officer in charge at 814-870-1120.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police charge two, seek other suspects in shootout that wounded teen at homicide site

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide for Shooting Woman in Face in Erie

A jury convicted the man who police said shot a woman in the face twice and left her on the lawn of an east Erie home in January 2020 on all charges during a trial. Larry Sledge, 40, on Monday was found guilty of 10 charges - attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout

City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicides#Shooting#Violent Crime
YourErie

Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.

One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid

One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Loaded Firearm During Overnight Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old is facing weapons charges after police allegedly busted him with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Wilfredo Rivera Vazquez Jr. in the area of Spring and Crossman Streets just before 4 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy