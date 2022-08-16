Erie police charge two, seek other suspects in shootout that wounded teen at homicide site

Erie police have charged two people in an investigation into an Aug. 7 shootout in a westside neighborhood where an 18-year-old man was killed a year earlier.

Detectives on Tuesday were working to identify more suspects in the shootout as their investigation continued into the July 2021 homicide, which Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said remains open and active.

Investigators are exploring any possible connections between the two shootings, Lorah said.

Kalvin Davis, 18, was killed when he was struck by one of many gunshots that Erie police said were fired into a duplex in the 500 block of West 29th Street on the early morning of July 1, 2021. Police reported at the time that multiple gunshots were fired into a "specific location" of one of the duplex's units. Davis was sleeping in a bedroom of the unit when one of the bullets struck him in the head, according to investigators.

No one has been charged in the shooting, one of nine homicides in Erie in 2021.

Lorah said Tuesday that the duplex is the same location where the Aug. 7 shootout occurred. According to police, officers were summoned to the area of West 29th and Cherry streets on Aug. 7 at 7:23 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and found a 16-year-old boy inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Investigators said after the shooting that the 16-year-old refused to answer any questions about what had happened.

Police learned that the 16-year-old was with a group of people that was fired upon by another group before the group returned fire, according to Lorah.

One person accused of being with the 16-year-old, 19-year-old Dacyree Lucas, was charged by police on Aug. 10 with firing gunshots during the incident.

Lucas, who is wanted on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, remained at large Tuesday. Lorah said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to information in the criminal complaint against Lucas, police received information that one of the suspects in the shootout placed a gun in a grill behind the residence in the 500 block of West 29th Street. An officer found a 9 mm handgun, which was reported as stolen, in the grill, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Authorities also wrote that surveillance video from the area of the shooting showed Lucas firing a gun from the doorway of the West 29th Street residence while pointing it in the direction of a house in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. Police were sent to the Cherry Street residence on Aug. 8 to investigate a report of the house being struck by gunfire, according to information in the complaint.

The suspects accused of shooting at the 16-year-old, Lucas and others in their group have not been identified, Lorah said.

Authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Lucas on Friday at the West 29th Street residence, which police listed as Lucas' address, when they encountered a 17-year-old boy with a gun near him, Lorah said. Police determined that the gun was reported stolen and took the boy into custody, he said.

The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and receiving stolen property, according to Lorah.

Anyone with information on the Aug. 7 shooting or on the whereabouts of Lucas is asked to call the Erie Bureau of Police officer in charge at 814-870-1120.

