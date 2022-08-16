ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search underway for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man in wheelchair crossing street in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff
Authorities were searching for a driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in San Bernardino on Sunday, which left a man crossing the street in his wheelchair dead at the scene.

According to San Bernardino police, the collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m. early Sunday morning near Highland Avenue and Cedar Street. The man in the wheelchair was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle continued without stopping to aid the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries suffering in the collision.

Investigators were working to locate surveillance footage from the nearby area in hopes of identifying the vehicle involved in the crash.

