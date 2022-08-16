ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Young Thug Denied Bond Again in YSL RICO Case

Young Thug must remain behind bars until further notice. According to 11 Alive, the 31-year-old rapper—born Jeffery Lamar Williams—was denied bond once again in his highly publicized RICO case. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville announced his decision during a Thursday court hearing while addressing Thug’s legal counsel Keith Adams and Brian Steele.
Young Thug sued over concert that was cancelled following his arrest

Young Thug is being sued up to $150,000 (£124,608) over a concert he was allegedly set to perform over the summer. The rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was allegedly due to appear at the State Farm Arena on June 18 in Atlanta but due to his recent arrest, he was unable to attend.
Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges

Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
Young Thug
Gunna
Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow

KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
Black Enterprise

Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
[WATCH] Body Cam Video Of Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest in Florida

As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month. Still, it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that police were targeting him and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.
