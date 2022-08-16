ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester man held without bail on gun, drug trafficking charges after arrest at Mass. and Cass

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“This is exactly the type of individual who is both capitalizing on and perpetuating the situation at Mass and Cass.”

A 43-year-old Dorcehster man is being held without bail after being arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges in the area of Mass. and Cass last week.

Keon Leary was arraigned Monday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third offense), illegal possession of ammunition, and various other drug distribution and gun charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Leary was arrested on Friday when Boston police near Mass. and Cass “became aware” the 43-year-old was selling drugs in the area. An undercover officer reportedly purchased drugs from him and then he was arrested.

Police found a .22-cal Taurus pistol loaded with nine rounds, 20 plastic bags containing fentanyl, more than 30 plastic bags containing crack cocaine, 41 Gabapentin pills, one plastic bag of cannabis, and $8,994 in cash in Leary’s car and backpack, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors requested a dangerousness hearing for Leary and moved for certain conditions if he is released, including cash bail of $250,000, home confinement, a stay-away order from Mass. and Cass, and a GPS tracker. The 43-year-old was found dangerous, meaning he will be held for at least 120 days. The judge set bail at $25,000; a GPS tracker and stay-away order for Mass. and Cass were also instructed.

The DA’s office said Leary has a criminal record dating back to 1998. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

“This is exactly the type of individual who is both capitalizing on and perpetuating the situation at Mass and Cass and who must be prosecuted for the public safety threat he is,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “The amount of drugs and cash seized, not to mention the gun and ammunition, justify him being held as a danger to the community.”

How to approach the ongoing humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass, which has emerged as the region’s epicenter for the overlapping homelessness, mental health, and addiction crises, has seen fractious debate in recent years.

Under Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, the City of Boston has pushed for centering public health in its response. Public health experts say that approach has been successful so far, but others still want to see greater involvement of law enforcement to address the impacts of the crisis on the surrounding communities and businesses.

Those working in public health argue that increased police and court involvement will hurt the efforts to get people into housing and treatment.

In a statement on Monday, Hayden said his office knows when “prosecutions are the right choice and when they’re not.”

“The Mass and Cass problem is one with many causes and one that requires many coordinated responses from all levels of government,” he said. “Prosecution should be low on the list, except when individuals pose a clear threat to public safety. This is such a case.”

Leary will return to court on Sept. 8 for a probable cause hearing.

