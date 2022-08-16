Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Complex
Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Supplying Inmate With Drugs As They Exchanged Kiss
Woman Rachel Dollard has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge after she allegedly supplied drugs to an inmate who later died, the Daily Beast reports. Dollard visited inmate Joshua Brown in February this year, during which she allegedly passed a balloon pellet containing at least half an ounce of ethamphetamine. According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Department of Correction, Dollard passed the drugs to Brown orally when they shared a kiss. The man later died of an overdose after he swallowed the balloon pellet containing the drug.
Complex
Texas Man Charged With Headbutting His Father-in-Law to Death
A Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his father-in-law with multiple headbutts. According to the Star-Telegram, 38-year-old John Birdwell was taken into custody Thursday, just days after he physically attacked 66-year-old Robert Bearden. Authorities say the incident took place on Aug. 12 at Woody’s Tavern in Fort Worth, where Bearden confronted Birdwell about his refusal to sign divorce papers for his daughter.
Complex
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Complex
Off Duty Chicago Cop Facing Felony Charges After Kneeling on Black Teen’s Back
A Chicago officer faces felony charges after he was filmed pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee. According to CNN, the incident occurred in Park Ridge, Illinois, last month, when Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro wrongly accused the teen of stealing his son’s bike. Vitellaro reportedly learned that the bicycle had been stolen at a library and later spotted outside a Starbucks. He then took his son to the location and found that the bike was propped up against a pillar. The officer, who has worked for the CPD since 2000, then “waited in his car to hopefully observe who had stolen the bicycle.”
Complex
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
Complex
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
Complex
Dallas Police Seize Tiger Cub While Arresting Trapboy Freddy on Weapons Charge
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested this week on a weapons charge, with police discovering a tiger cub locked up inside of his home. Fox 4 reports Dallas police arrested the rapper on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While serving a warrant at Trapboy Freddy’s home, law enforcement found a tiger cup inside Freddy’s Oak Cliff house.
Complex
Video Shows Woman Escaping From Handcuffs in Police Cruiser, Shooting Deputy With His Own AR-15
An Oklahoma woman who was detained for erratic behavior ended up slipping out of her handcuffs while inside a police cruiser and shooting a deputy with his own AR-15 rifle, according to local news outlet KOKH. Rachel Zion Clay was reportedly found by Grady County police officers crawling on all...
Complex
Ex-Judges Who Got Kickbacks for Sending Kids to For-Profit Jails Ordered to Pay $200 Million
Two former judges have been ordered to pay more than $200 million in damages in connection with “a scandal of epic proportions” involving sending children to for-profit jail facilities. As U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner wrote in court documents this week, former Pennsylvania judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael...
Complex
Young Thug Denied Bond Again in YSL RICO Case
Young Thug must remain behind bars until further notice. According to 11 Alive, the 31-year-old rapper—born Jeffery Lamar Williams—was denied bond once again in his highly publicized RICO case. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville announced his decision during a Thursday court hearing while addressing Thug’s legal counsel Keith Adams and Brian Steele.
Complex
3 Men Charged Over 2018 Beating Death of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Three men have been charged in connection with the 2018 beating death of mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia announced on Thursday that 55-year-old Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 48-year-old Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, and 36-year-old Sean McKinnon had been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas also faces a separate charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, while McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements.
