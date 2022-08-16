New FAST testing model that replaces the FSA will be available for students next week

Alachua County Public Schools will soon be gearing up for a round of new standardized state testing.

Starting on Aug. 22, Alachua County Public School's testing window will open for the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) — a progress monitoring testing system that will give parents and educators timely information about each student's progress during the school year.

The new testing system replaces the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and will also give teachers guidance on how to meet their student's educational needs, state officials say.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in September 2021 his plan to eliminate the FSA and replace it with progress monitoring, which he claims would be more student and teacher-friendly.

The FAST test will be given on a computer. Under the new testing program, students in voluntary pre-kindergarten through 10th grade must test for reading and students in voluntary pre-K through eighth have to test in math.

The test must be taken on or by Sept. 30.

Under Florida law, it's a requirement that parents are provided with their child's test results within two weeks. The state is currently working on a family portal that will allow parents to see their child's test results. It's expected to be available by October.

