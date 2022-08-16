ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

New FAST testing model that replaces the FSA will be available for students next week

By Staff report
 3 days ago

Alachua County Public Schools will soon be gearing up for a round of new standardized state testing.

Starting on Aug. 22, Alachua County Public School's testing window will open for the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) — a progress monitoring testing system that will give parents and educators timely information about each student's progress during the school year.

The new testing system replaces the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and will also give teachers guidance on how to meet their student's educational needs, state officials say.

First Day of School: Alachua County students return to school; families remain excited despite the chaos

Renovation complete at Idylwild: Alachua school district officials celebrate the end of renovation at Idylwild Elementary

Santa Fe Charter School: Santa Fe College proposes charter school that would open doors to health science, IT degrees

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in September 2021 his plan to eliminate the FSA and replace it with progress monitoring, which he claims would be more student and teacher-friendly.

The FAST test will be given on a computer. Under the new testing program, students in voluntary pre-kindergarten through 10th grade must test for reading and students in voluntary pre-K through eighth have to test in math.

The test must be taken on or by Sept. 30.

Under Florida law, it's a requirement that parents are provided with their child's test results within two weeks. The state is currently working on a family portal that will allow parents to see their child's test results. It's expected to be available by October.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: New FAST testing model that replaces the FSA will be available for students next week

WCJB

Gainesville District 4 seat open for the first time in six years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having worked as an environmental scientist, a teacher, and business owner, candidate Christian Newman feels he has the experience to build a stronger Gainesville. One of his biggest goals is addressing high utility rates. “So the future is electrification,” said Newman. “Basically making it so that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

