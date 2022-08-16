ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Review

For several years, US automakers including Dodge, Ford, and GM abdicated the midsize pickup market to focus on full-sized trucks. But Ford recently brought back the midsize Ranger after a decade-long hiatus, and introduced the compact Maverick pickup a year later. Starting at $19,995, the 2022 Maverick is notably the least expensive hybrid pickup on the market in the US, and has proven so popular that Ford had to stop taking orders for it. But the company plans to open orders for the 2023 Maverick in August and commit to delivery schedules by the end of 2022 as supply-chain and chip shortage issues (hopefully) ease. In the meantime, the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat we tested impressed us with its excellent fuel economy and abundance of standard features. It’s an Editors’ Choice winner, and we can’t wait for the 2023 model.
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Get Ready for the Last Gas-Engine Ford Mustang—and an EV

AutoForecast Solutions report the last ICE Mustang begins production in March 2023 as a 2024 model—a similar timeline for the departing Dodge Challenger and Charger. Industry sources say a battery-electric Mustang based on the Mach-E’s platform will debut about mid-2028 to replace what will be the last internal-combustion model.
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion

In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
