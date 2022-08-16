For several years, US automakers including Dodge, Ford, and GM abdicated the midsize pickup market to focus on full-sized trucks. But Ford recently brought back the midsize Ranger after a decade-long hiatus, and introduced the compact Maverick pickup a year later. Starting at $19,995, the 2022 Maverick is notably the least expensive hybrid pickup on the market in the US, and has proven so popular that Ford had to stop taking orders for it. But the company plans to open orders for the 2023 Maverick in August and commit to delivery schedules by the end of 2022 as supply-chain and chip shortage issues (hopefully) ease. In the meantime, the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat we tested impressed us with its excellent fuel economy and abundance of standard features. It’s an Editors’ Choice winner, and we can’t wait for the 2023 model.

