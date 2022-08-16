ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Area Development awards scholarship

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

A Marlington High School graduate received a $1,000 scholarship during Alliance Area Development's July Board of Directors meeting.

AAD's President, Rick Baxter, presented Hayden Sambroak with the award, to be used at Stark State College.

Sambroak applied for the AAD Scholarship for Engineering Technologies, Industrial, Advanced Manufacturing and Automotive Technologies through the Alliance Career Tech program in Alliance City Schools.

Sambroak is a first-generation college student who plans to obtain an electrical engineering degree.

For more information on the scholarship, contact Beth Starrett, director of career programs for Alliance City Schools, at 234-268-5122.

