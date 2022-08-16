ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard changes her legal team ahead of appeal of Johnny Depp trial verdict

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Amber Heard is changing things up ahead of her appeal of the verdict in the controversial defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp . The 36-year-old actress has fired her former lawyers and has hired a new legal team.

The Hollywood star is preparing to continue the legal battle, now with attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr as her appellate counsel, according to a recent statement.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American,” Axelrod and Brown declared.

The new legal team intends to change the judgment given June 1st favoring Depp, ordering Heard to pay more than $10 million, while Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million.

“We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principals of Freedom of Speech,” the legal team stated.

“This is the perfect time to pass the baton,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who previously worke with Heard in the case, said in a statement. “I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success.”

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision -- to paraphrase a famous quote -- not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning,’“ a spokesperson for the actress shared, adding that ”a different court warrants different representation.“

